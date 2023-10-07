today's leftovers
Daniel Berrange: Bye Bye BIOS: a tool for when you need to warn users the VM image is EFI only [Ed: Truly awful: "Installation requires UEFI firmware to boot"]
The x86 platform has been ever so slowly moving towards a world where EFI is used to boot everything, with legacy BIOS put out to pasture. Virtual machines in general have been somewhat behind the cutting edge in this respect though. This has mostly been due to the virtualization and cloud platforms being somewhat slow in enabling use of EFI at all, let alone making it the default. In a great many cases the platforms still default to using BIOS unless explicitly asked to use EFI. With this in mind most the mainstream distros tend to provide general purpose disk images built such that they can boot under either BIOS or EFI, thus adapting to whatever environment the user deploys them in.
FAT32 Driver Package version 5.0.5 released
Arca Noae is pleased to announce the immediate availability of our fork of the FAT32 Installable File System Driver Package for OS/2 version 5.0.5. Arca Noae wishes to thank Gregg Young for his work on this update.
Mozilla Recognizes Public Knowledge Vice President Charlotte Slaiman as Rise25 Awardee
Today, Mozilla recognized Public Knowledge Vice President Charlotte Slaiman as a Rise25 recipient for her work fighting for a free and open internet. Mozilla assembled the Rise25 Awards to mark the organization’s 25th anniversary by celebrating the 25 individuals doing groundbreaking work to make the internet a better place for everyone.