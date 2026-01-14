news
Small/Mobile Systems: AOSP (Android), Raspberry Pi, and RISC-V
Devices/Embedded
Aigars Mahinovs ☛ Sedan experience (BMW i5)
What can I tell about the software there? Not much more than is already published. It is still a Linux-based operating system, but now you will notice that it is also based on Android, specifically on the AOSP software stack. It still remains a 100% in-house developed OS and software stack with full control over all integrations. As shown just last week at CES, there is a local LLM for an in-car voice assistant and an integration to off-car Alexa+ expansion to cover wider services, like rich location search and hands-free booking of a table at a restaurant, for example. Naturally, each part of these services needs to meet strict privacy requirements, and the user needs to be able to agree or disagree to use them. And all of that needs to be tested.
Open Hardware/Modding
Raspberry Pi ☛ Learning from Code Clubs around the world: How approaches differ but values are shared
Explore how Code Clubs worldwide adapt locally while sharing values of curiosity, inclusion, and community.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Milk-V Titan Mini-IX board with UR-DP1000 processor shows RISC-V ecosystem taking shape — M.2, DDR4, and PCIe card support form a kit that you can use out of the box
The Milk-V Titan motherboard includes the UR-DP1000 processor, and it's ready to use with Ubuntu out of the box.
