GNU/Linux Rose to 7% in Israel, Says statCounter

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 13, 2026



Last month: In Israel, Desktop Operating System Market Share as Measured by statCounter Indicates New Low for Windows, New High for GNU/Linux

This year:

With about 10 million residents, many of whom connected to the Web, Israel exposed a lot of Web usage data to statCounter in Ireland. Notice above the steady increase in GNU/Linux usage. Will it reach 10% by year's end? █

