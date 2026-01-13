original
GNU/Linux Rose to 7% in Israel, Says statCounter
Last month: In Israel, Desktop Operating System Market Share as Measured by statCounter Indicates New Low for Windows, New High for GNU/Linux
With about 10 million residents, many of whom connected to the Web, Israel exposed a lot of Web usage data to statCounter in Ireland. Notice above the steady increase in GNU/Linux usage. Will it reach 10% by year's end? █
