Jupyter Notebook stands as one of the most powerful interactive computing environments for data scientists, researchers, and developers worldwide. This open-source, web-based application enables users to create and share documents containing live code, equations, visualizations, and narrative text.
Anaconda stands as the leading Python distribution for data science, machine learning, and scientific computing. This comprehensive platform bundles Python with over 250 pre-installed packages, eliminating the headache of manual dependency management.
Container technology has revolutionized how developers build, ship, and run applications. Podman Desktop brings a powerful graphical interface to container management on GNU/Linux systems, offering a seamless alternative to Docker Desktop with enhanced security features and a daemonless architecture.
Syncthing is a powerful, open-source file synchronization tool that puts you in complete control of your data. Unlike cloud storage services that store your files on third-party servers, Syncthing creates a decentralized, peer-to-peer network between your devices.
Managing multiple web services, SSL certificates, and reverse proxy configurations can quickly become overwhelming. Nginx Proxy Manager simplifies this complexity with an intuitive web interface that transforms tedious command-line operations into straightforward point-and-click management.
Like all longtime Linux users, I've memorized various terminal shortcuts and commands that I use over and over again. But I've also realized that I don't always use these tools to their full potential. So, here's the right way to use them.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux powers thousands of business servers worldwide. System administrators need to verify their installed release regularly for updates, compatibility checks, and troubleshooting.
Knowing how to check RHEL version in Linux helps you maintain security patches, install compatible software, and manage your infrastructure effectively. Different applications require specific releases to function properly.
The operating system stores version information in multiple locations. You can access this data through simple commands that take seconds to execute.
This guide covers three reliable methods administrators use daily. Each approach provides accurate results and serves different purposes depending on your needs.
Last semester, Panther Robotics Club and Women in Computer Science (WICS) hosted an “Intro to Linux” workshop for FIU students, offering an introduction to basic Linux concepts in a relaxed learning environment.