Budgie developer Joshua Strobl shares with us today some interesting details about Budgie 11, such as the fact that the upcoming desktop environment will be written in the Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks open-source application frameworks, and some steps have already been taken in this direction with the Budgie 10.10 release.

Based on the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series and powered by Linux kernel 6.14, which should boost hardware support, Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” ships with the usual editions featuring the Cinnamon 6.6, Xfce 4.18, and MATE 1.26 desktop environments.

Linux Mint 22.3 is a big update in terms of new features for Cinnamon users, as it comes with the latest and greatest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment that introduces a revamped application menu and numerous other enhancements. It also comes with a couple of new tools for system administration.

Highlights of Firefox 147 include support for Freedesktop.org’s XDG Base Directory Specification, zero-copy hardware-decoded video support on AMD GPUs to improve video playback performance, support for the Safe Browsing V5 protocol, and WebGPU support for all Apple Silicon Macs.

The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

The Gemini 305 is a compact stereo 3D camera developed specifically for robotic wrist mounting. Measuring 42 × 42 × 23 mm, it supports depth and color imaging at distances as short as 4 cm, targeting close-range manipulation, grasping, and object recognition tasks.

The kit uses the RAK3312 WisBlock Core, which combines an Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core microcontroller clocked at up to 240 MHz with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, along with a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver.

MX Linux 25.1 Beta Brings Back Dual-Init Support, Based on Debian 13.3

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 13, 2026



Based on the recently released Debian 13.3 "Trixie" update, MX Linux 25.1 beta is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12.63 kernel on the non-AHS images and the Liquorix-flavored Linux kernel 6.18.4 LTS on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) images and the KDE Plasma edition.

An interesting thing about the upcoming MX Linux 25.1 release is that it brings back dual-init support, which means that both systemd and SysVinit are now included in the ISOs, allowing users to choose the init system they want to boot MX Linux with from the live boot menu of the live system.

