MX Linux 25.1 Beta Brings Back Dual-Init Support, Based on Debian 13.3
Based on the recently released Debian 13.3 "Trixie" update, MX Linux 25.1 beta is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12.63 kernel on the non-AHS images and the Liquorix-flavored Linux kernel 6.18.4 LTS on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) images and the KDE Plasma edition.
An interesting thing about the upcoming MX Linux 25.1 release is that it brings back dual-init support, which means that both systemd and SysVinit are now included in the ISOs, allowing users to choose the init system they want to boot MX Linux with from the live boot menu of the live system.