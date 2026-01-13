This release includes some behind-the-scences work on relays and directory authority development, and adds improved support for running with dynamically assigned ports. For example, Arti now accepts proxy.socks_listen = "auto" to configure its SOCKS proxy with an operating-system-assigned port, and writes the assigned port to a structured JSON file in Arti's data directory.

The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

The Gemini 305 is a compact stereo 3D camera developed specifically for robotic wrist mounting. Measuring 42 × 42 × 23 mm, it supports depth and color imaging at distances as short as 4 cm, targeting close-range manipulation, grasping, and object recognition tasks.

The kit uses the RAK3312 WisBlock Core, which combines an Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core microcontroller clocked at up to 240 MHz with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, along with a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver.

Kevin Wammer Moves to GNU/Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 13, 2026



I completely switched to Linux. I picked up new hardware to replace my MacBook Pro (an ASUS Zenbook S14, I’ll share proper thoughts on the device in a future piece) and stopped carrying the Mac to the office.

That’s probably what makes the switch official (and lasting). Running Linux on gaming hardware I "only" touch a few times per week is one thing. Using it daily for my day job (and for running overkill) is a very different commitment.

Most of my work happens in a browser, which helps a lot. And to my surprise, LibreOffice Calc turned out to be a perfectly fine replacement for Excel (at least for what I do).

Over the next few weeks (and likely months), I’ll share more about how this switch holds up. Software, hardware, my customization, and whatever else I can think of.

You’ll probably see more Linux-related news popping up in this newsletter too, and honestly, pretty much everywhere. There’s been a noticeable wave of people switching to Linux lately (3 links). I'm here for it.

