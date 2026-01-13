news
Kevin Wammer Moves to GNU/Linux
I completely switched to Linux. I picked up new hardware to replace my MacBook Pro (an ASUS Zenbook S14, I’ll share proper thoughts on the device in a future piece) and stopped carrying the Mac to the office.
That’s probably what makes the switch official (and lasting). Running Linux on gaming hardware I "only" touch a few times per week is one thing. Using it daily for my day job (and for running overkill) is a very different commitment.
Most of my work happens in a browser, which helps a lot. And to my surprise, LibreOffice Calc turned out to be a perfectly fine replacement for Excel (at least for what I do).
Over the next few weeks (and likely months), I’ll share more about how this switch holds up. Software, hardware, my customization, and whatever else I can think of.
You’ll probably see more Linux-related news popping up in this newsletter too, and honestly, pretty much everywhere. There’s been a noticeable wave of people switching to Linux lately (3 links). I'm here for it.