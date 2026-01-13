The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 13, 2026



KDE Plasma 6.6 is packed with lots of goodies, including a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager, OCR support in Spectacle, the ability to adjust the visual “sharpness” of all content on the screen on distros running Linux kernel 6.19, support for XRandr emulation in KWin, and support for per-DRM-plane color pipelines.

KDE Plasma 6.6 also adds a USB portal that allows sandboxed apps to request access to USB devices, stores Wi-Fi passwords globally in a root-owned location, makes it easier to share Wi-Fi networks via QR codes, improves screen mirroring, and improves support for colorblind users.

