KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
KDE Plasma 6.6 is packed with lots of goodies, including a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager, OCR support in Spectacle, the ability to adjust the visual “sharpness” of all content on the screen on distros running Linux kernel 6.19, support for XRandr emulation in KWin, and support for per-DRM-plane color pipelines.
KDE Plasma 6.6 also adds a USB portal that allows sandboxed apps to request access to USB devices, stores Wi-Fi passwords globally in a root-owned location, makes it easier to share Wi-Fi networks via QR codes, improves screen mirroring, and improves support for colorblind users.