posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 14, 2026



Quoting: Oracle, MySQL, and SQL Server Remain the World’s Most Popular Databases —

The DB-Engines ranking of the most popular database management systems for January 2026 is now available, featuring data on the past 12 months’ popularity trends for 429 databases, highlighting the platforms that dominated the data management scene in 2025.

At the top of the list, Oracle Database sustained its position as the most widely used database system worldwide throughout 2025. Close behind Oracle, MySQL maintained its status as one of the most-deployed open-source relational database engines, while MariaDB remained lower but firmly in the upper tier.

Microsoft SQL Server held a stable third place, sustaining demand among enterprise customers and in hybrid cloud deployments. In fourth place, PostgreSQL registered notable growth in 2025, reinforcing its reputation as the fastest-growing open-source database among core relational systems.