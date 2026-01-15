news
Linux distro designed to look like Windows hits 2 million downloads since the end of Windows 10 support
-
Zorin OS is a Linux distribution (commonly known as distros) that can make Windows users feel more at home. A recent announcement from the developers reveals that Zorin OS 18 has enjoyed two million downloads in less than 3 months. Version 18 was officially released on October 14, 2025 – the very same date Microsoft ended support for Windows 10.
Linux has been growing in popularity lately, even becoming more popular on Steam as some gamers turn away from Windows. The ongoing development of Valve’s Linux-based SteamOS is another reason to be excited about the future of Linux gaming – it’s already well-established on the Steam Deck, and it will be the operating system for the upcoming Steam Machine, too.
-
With 2 million downloads in 3 months and 1.5 million Windows users "defecting", a niche Linux system has been forced by Microsoft to become a "phenomenal hit".
"My computer still works fine. Why do I have to replace it?"
Over the past year, this sentence has been repeatedly posted on numerous technology forums, communities, and comment sections. As Windows 10 officially reaches the end of its lifecycle, Microsoft has only one solution: upgrade to Windows 11 or buy a new computer.
However, during this period, a Linux distribution that was not originally mainstream - Zorin OS 18 - quietly achieved an eye - catching result: within less than three months of its launch, the number of downloads exceeded 2 million, and more than 75% of them were from Windows users.
This is not an accidental popularity of a niche system, but a typical "forced migration".