Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (chromium and sogo), Fedora (chromium, foomuuri, libpng, libsodium, mariadb10.11, musescore, nginx, python-pdfminer, python-urllib3, python3.12, seamonkey, wasmedge, and wget2), Mageia (curl, libpcap, sodium, wget2, and zlib), Slackware (lcms2), SUSE (chromedriver, chromium, noopenh264, coredns, curl, dcmtk, fontforge, gdk-pixbuf-loader-libheif, gimp, kernel, libheif, libpng16, libsoup-2_4-1, libvirt, mariadb, php8, poppler, python-filelock, python-tornado6, python311-aiohttp, qemu, sssd, and traefik), and Ubuntu (libheif, libtasn1-6, linux-azure-nvidia, linux-kvm, linux-raspi, linux-raspi-realtime, and php7.2, php7.4, php8.1, php8.3, php8.4).
Securepairs ☛ A Right to Repair Isn’t a Cyber Risk. It’s a Cyber Imperative!
Colorado is the only state with a strong Right to Repair business to business technology. In this podcast, learn why servicing and repairing business technology is crucial for cyber security and resilience. Tune into our podcast with industry experts Billy Rios and Andrew Brand, along with Danny Katz of Colorado PIRG.
Federal News Network ☛ CISA director void leaves cyber agency embroiled in uncertainty
From addressing Volt Typhoon to stemming workforce losses, cyber experts say CISA needs a permanent leader to move forward.
Security Week ☛ Instagram Fixes Password Reset Vulnerability Amid User Data Leak
The social control media platform confirmed that the issue allowed third parties to send password reset emails to Instagram users.