Animals Update

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 15, 2026



We recently increased the feeding of the birds some more. They're very demanding and it's cold outside. They still forage, but they keep coming back here all day long.

My wife, as an animal activist, feeds them by the jars, the vaults, the sacks. My role includes bringing more and more sacks of premium seeds (so long as we can afford these).

The fish have remained healthy since summer (no need for complete water changes either; the shells keep everything clear), except for one breed that's considered "difficult" to look after. They provide "company" and does not interfere with what we do on the sites.

Tux Machines is turning 22 in about 20 weeks from now (the calender says 21 weeks minus a day). After that Techrights turns 20. █

Image source: Fish deep underwater