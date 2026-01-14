news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 14, 2026



Quoting: Unraid Plans Internal Boot Support and Multiple Arrays for 2026 —

Unraid, a popular Linux-based self-hosted NAS platform, has outlined its development priorities for 2026, with a central technical change being internal boot support. This would allow Unraid to boot from non-USB flash storage, addressing a long-standing limitation of the platform.

According to the roadmap, the goal is to provide more flexible and modern deployment options while improving overall system reliability, particularly for users running Unraid in more advanced or semi-enterprise setups.

Storage configuration is also on the map. Unraid plans to introduce support for multiple arrays, expanding beyond the current model to better accommodate complex and diverse storage use cases.