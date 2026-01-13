The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

Look Closer at "Metaverse" to Understand Where Slop (Misleadingly Marketed as "Intelligence") is Going

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 13, 2026,

updated Jan 13, 2026



This past Sunday I went to a local market and saw some unwanted "Meta" junk on sale. I was not surprised; I thought this stuff had already become obsolete and anyone who purchased those things (physical gear) basically wasted a lot of money.

There are now more confirmatory reports about it; the 'metaverse' or "Zuckerberg’s boldest bet on the future of the internet" (as some called it) rapidly collapses. Microsoft, already very deep in debt, scuttled all the people and units associated with 'metaverse'. Not much press coverage about it at the time.

The same will happen to what they call "AI". █

Image source: Eye Test Chart (ca. 1907)