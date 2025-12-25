news
Newly discovered Unix V4 tape
-
Diomidis Spinellis ☛ blog dds: 2025-12-23 — An initial analysis of the discovered Unix V4 tape
The Fourth Research Edition Unix came out of the famous AT&T Bell Laboratories in November 1973. A significant development it introduced was the rewriting of large parts of the system’s kernel in a high-level language (early C) rather than PDP-11 assembly language. The tape contains a complete system dump, including both source code and the compiled binaries and kernel. For inclusion in the Unix history repository, I removed the binaries, to match what is normally put under source code version control.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ 52 years later, only known copy of Unix v4 recovered from randomly found tape, now up and running on a system — first OS version with kernel and core utilities written in C
The only known complete copy of Unix v4 has been recovered from a tape found at the University of Utah.
Followup on this:
-
Recovered Unix v4 tape quickly yields a usable operating system — nostalgia addicts can now boot up Unix v4 in a browser window
Nostalgia addicts can now get their Unix v4 fix in a browser
Valnet:
-
52 years later, UNIX V4 has been rediscovered and digitized
Linux, macOS, FreeBSD, Android, and other operating systems can trace their lineage back to the early commercial versions of Unix. One of the missing links in that chain, UNIX Fourth Edition, is now publicly available after being lost for decades.
UNIX Fourth Edition, also known as UNIX V4, was first released in November 1973. It was developed by AT&T and Western Electric, and it marked the first time that C code was used in the kernel instead of primarily assembly language. Early versions of Unix were built for mainframes and 'minicomputers'—the microcomputer revolution that powered the Apple II, Commodore 64, BBC Micro, and other 8-bit personal desktops was still years away. The Linux kernel, FreeBSD project, and other Unix-like clones didn't show up until the 1990s.
For decades, there were no known copies of UNIX Fourth Edition, with only some source code and manuals surviving to the present day. That changed when a nine-track tape reel containing UNIX V4 was discovered in a storage room at the University of Utah's Kahlert School of Computing. The tape was delivered to the Computer History Museum, and has now been digitized and uploaded to the Internet Archive.