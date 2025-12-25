Newly discovered Unix V4 tape

Linux, macOS, FreeBSD, Android, and other operating systems can trace their lineage back to the early commercial versions of Unix. One of the missing links in that chain, UNIX Fourth Edition, is now publicly available after being lost for decades.

UNIX Fourth Edition, also known as UNIX V4, was first released in November 1973. It was developed by AT&T and Western Electric, and it marked the first time that C code was used in the kernel instead of primarily assembly language. Early versions of Unix were built for mainframes and 'minicomputers'—the microcomputer revolution that powered the Apple II, Commodore 64, BBC Micro, and other 8-bit personal desktops was still years away. The Linux kernel, FreeBSD project, and other Unix-like clones didn't show up until the 1990s.

For decades, there were no known copies of UNIX Fourth Edition, with only some source code and manuals surviving to the present day. That changed when a nine-track tape reel containing UNIX V4 was discovered in a storage room at the University of Utah's Kahlert School of Computing. The tape was delivered to the Computer History Museum, and has now been digitized and uploaded to the Internet Archive.