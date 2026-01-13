Simon Batt on Winux, Ads in the System, Immutable GNU/Linux Distros, Stability, and KDE 1

As Windows 10 users are left in the cold due to Windows 11's strict system requirements, and Windows 11 users tire of Microsoft's plan for the OS, Linux developers have been trying their best to encourage people to make the jump over to their distro. Some have advertised their strengths over Microsoft's operating system, and others, such as Zorin OS, try to make things as comfortable as possible for escapees, including adding OneDrive support and Windows-like desktop layouts.

However, one OS is hoping to draw the Windows crowd by being so alike Windows that it's hard to tell the two systems apart. It's called Winux, and it just received its 11.25.12 update just in time for the new year.