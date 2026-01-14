news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 14, 2026



Quoting: Our members help secure the future of a free society —

Three more days: that's how long we have before our deadline to reach our goal of welcoming 100 new FSF associate members. We can do this: we need just 38 more people to join us to help further software freedom for all.

Associate members are central to the FSF's mission to help secure the future of a free society. Free software plays such a vital role in guaranteeing so many other basic freedoms that are being undermined right now, like the right to be free of mass surveillance or the right to read what you want.

For the FSF staff and our hard-working volunteers, FSF associate members are a crucial part of our efforts to support the rest of the larger global free software community. When you become a member, you grow our collective strength by joining thousands of other people who symbolically stand behind the FSF, lending further weight to our work and helping us pave our way to software freedom. Becoming an associate member also helps the FSF build a strong, predictable funding base that fuels our collective work for a world free of the injustice of proprietary software. And because of the benefits and resources FSF provides to associate members, you can be an even more active force in pushing software freedom forward.