Jan 15, 2026



Debian Plans to Remove GTK2 Before Debian 14

The Debian GNOME team has formally announced its intention to remove GTK2 (initially released in March 2002) from the Forky development branch ahead of the release of Debian 14, planned for mid-2027.

The reason is simple: GTK2 has been unmaintained upstream since the end of 2020, when GTK4 was released. GTK3, first published in 2011, has been available in Debian’s stable 3.24 series for more than 7 years.

According to the Debian GNOME team, the number of packages still depending on GTK2 has dropped significantly since 2020, to less than a quarter of the original list, but remains substantial. Current estimates cite roughly 150 affected packages across the archive.