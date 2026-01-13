news
Programming Leftovers
Robin Schroer ☛ Double Buffering for Event Consumers
This pattern can be applied to all kinds of event-based fan-in systems where consumption is batched and producers are latency-sensitive. In fact, I have used this pattern for tracing data in tracing-datadog.
Joshua Blais ☛ Make everything a git repo
If you work in text, make everything you possibly can a git repository.
This means that if you work in front of a computer, this post is for you. Stop being that person with 50 variations of the same file scattered across your desktop.
Earthly ☛ We Interviewed 100 Eng Teams. The Problem With Modern Engineering Isn't Speed. It's Chaos.
The increased freedom results in an explosion of diversity at the dev infrastructure layer. Within any given company, you’ll find a mix of programming languages, CI technologies, build scripts, packaging constructs, in-house scripts, adapters - you name it. Every team’s setup is a unique snowflake. Even within the same programming language ecosystem, different teams will set up their dev process completely differently. Completely different build, test, packaging logic. Completely different runtime versions. Completely different eng culture. So on and so forth. This craziness is now the norm. 2
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppAnnoy 0.0.23 on CRAN: Several Updates
A new release, now at version 0.0.22, of RcppAnnoy has arrived on CRAN, just a little short of two years since the previous release.
RcppAnnoy is the Rcpp-based R integration of the nifty Annoy library by Erik Bernhardsson. Annoy is a small and lightweight C++ template header library for very fast approximate nearest neighbours—originally developed to drive the Spotify music discovery algorithm. It had all the buzzwords already a decade ago: it is one of the algorithms behind (drum roll …) vector search as it finds approximate matches very quickly and also allows to persist the data.
Perl / Raku
Consolidated Braincells Inc ☛ Perl Weekly Challenge: Week 355
Thousand Seperator
You are given a positive integer, $int.
Write a script to add thousand separator, , and return as string.
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2026.02 Resolutions
Liz’s Corner Liz has shared her “Raku Resolutions” to chip away at the unsolved Problem Solving Issues… join the live video on Saturday to join in the –Ofun.
Dave Cross ☛ Perl in the TIOBE Index
I had TIOBE Perl data going back to 2015, so I decided to look at the underlying data (sadly I don't have data going back to the early 2000s, when Perl was a top 5 language). The graph below is the result.
Python
-
Gunnar Wolf ☛ Gunnar Wolf: Python Workout 2nd edition
