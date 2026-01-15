This release includes some behind-the-scenes work on relays and directory authority development, and adds improved support for running with dynamically assigned ports. For example, Arti now accepts proxy.socks_listen = "auto" to configure its SOCKS proxy with an operating-system-assigned port, and writes the assigned port to a structured JSON file in Arti's data directory.

The PRO DP10 A14MG series supports 14th-generation Intel desktop processors, ranging from the Intel Core i7-14700 to Core i5-14400, Core i3-14100, and Pentium Gold G7400 models.

Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.10

Ubuntu 25.04 was released on April 17th, 2025, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until January 2026. Ubuntu 25.04 was powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series and featured the GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” desktop environment series.

Therefore, it’s highly recommended that you upgrade to Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka,” which will be supported for six more months, until July 2026. Compared to Ubuntu 25.04, the Ubuntu 25.10 release ships with Linux kernel 6.17and the latest GNOME 49 “Denver” desktop environment.

