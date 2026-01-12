news
Auto-cpufreq 3.0 Released With CPU Turbo Controls
Nine months after the previous 2.6 release, Auto-cpufreq, a free and open-source automatic CPU speed & power optimizer for Linux, has launched its latest version, 3.0.
If you haven’t heard of it, it’s a great piece of software that dynamically adjusts the CPU governor and frequency settings to balance power consumption, performance, and thermal management based on the system’s current workload and power state.
The most notable change in the new release is the ability to override the CPU turbo setting directly from both the command-line and graphical interfaces. This gives users explicit control over turbo boost behavior, rather than relying entirely on automatic heuristics.