RAKwireless rolls out WisMesh RAK3312 Meshtastic LoRa starter kit

The kit uses the RAK3312 WisBlock Core, which combines an Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core microcontroller clocked at up to 240 MHz with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, along with a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver.

Orbbec Gemini 305 pairs close-range stereo vision with low latency

The Gemini 305 is a compact stereo 3D camera developed specifically for robotic wrist mounting. Measuring 42 × 42 × 23 mm, it supports depth and color imaging at distances as short as 4 cm, targeting close-range manipulation, grasping, and object recognition tasks.

Radxa NX4 system-on-module runs RK3576 with LPDDR5 and 6 TOPS AI

The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, LibreOffice Podcast, and Late Night Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 13, 2026

European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software
FOSS win
Zorin OS says Windows users drove nearly 1M downloads, so I installed it to see why
One Linux distribution in particular has seen a surprising uptick in users, ZorinOS
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS and featuring the latest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!
Auto-cpufreq 3.0 Released With CPU Turbo Controls
Auto-cpufreq 3.0, a CPU speed and power optimizer for Linux
Firefox 147 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 147 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on January 13th, 2026, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and improvements.
Look Closer at "Metaverse" to Understand Where Slop (Misleadingly Marketed as "Intelligence") is Going [original]
The same will happen to what they call "AI"
IceWM 4.0 Window Manager Brings Smarter Navigation and HiDPI Enhancements
IceWM 4.0 is now available, introducing Alt-Tab improvements, live window previews, faster icon rendering, and better HiDPI support
The 'Tone' in Press Coverage Regarding GNU/Linux Has Improved Considerably [original]
If this trend can be maintained, then convincing people to give GNU/Linux a try will be easier
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Is Coming on February 17th, Here’s What to Expect
KDE Project’s upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series is expected on February 17th, 2026, and it’s packed with many new features and improvements, so let’s take a look at the biggest changes so far.
Newly discovered Unix V4 tape
UNIX is sort of back
 
Text-based web browsers and Mozilla/Firefox-based browsers
Hugo Blog and Google's Attack on Blogs (Using Slop Hype)
Red Hat / Family / IBM Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Programming Leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems: "The Distroless Linux Future", Haiku Activity & Contract Report, Init System in Artix Linux, and Fedora GNU/Linux in the Air
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, LibreOffice Podcast, and Late Night Linux
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
The KDE Project announced today the release of the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series, a major update that will introduce many new features and improvements.
Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More
Wine 11 has been released today as the latest stable version of this free and open-source compatibility layer for running apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.
Patching, Birds, and Videos [original]
So far this year we've managed to maintain the publication pace we aimed for at the turn of the new year
KDE Plasma 6.5.5 Is Out, Improves Support for Older Valve Index VR Headsets
The KDE Project announced today the release of KDE Plasma 6.5.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment series with more bug fixes and UI improvements.
NVIDIA 580.126.09 Released to Improve Compatibility with Recent Linux Kernels
NVIDIA released today NVIDIA 580.126.09 for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris platforms with a few important changes for those using the production branch version of the graphics driver.
Firefox 148 Enters Public Beta Testing with Improved Support for Screen Readers
With Firefox 147 hitting the stable channel today, Mozilla has promoted the next major version of its open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser, Firefox 148, to the beta channel for public testing.
6 hidden Android settings that are quietly destroying your battery life
5 ways Zorin OS makes switching from Windows feel effortless
A lot of these people have been flocking to ZorinOS
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
Games: Hytale, The Drifter, DeckWrecking Pirates, and More
All-Time High for GNU/Linux in Suriname [original]
Home to almost a million people (or about 700,000)
GNU/Linux Rose to 7% in Israel, Says statCounter [original]
Will it reach 10% by year's end?
Raspberry Pi Projects and HexOS as a NAS OS
Fastfetch 2.57 System Information Tool Brings COSMIC and Niri Support
Fastfetch 2.57 system information tool is out with broader desktop environment detection
Parrot 7.1 Through 7.3 Planned for 2026 as Focus Moves to AI Security
Parrot Linux plans versions 7.1, 7.2, and 7.3 throughout 2026
A Linux Power User Puts SteamOS To Work
The line between a Linux user and a Linux power user is a bit gray, and a bit wide
NixOS: Framework Partnership Announcement
The NixOS Foundation and Framework are officially partnering to improve NixOS support on Framework devices
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installation
GNU/Linux Exceeding 4% in Djibouti [original]
Windows is down to 17.9% this year
Linux 6.19-rc5
Drivers dominate (being about two thirds of the rc patch)
Wayland Has Issues, Some Distros Default to Wayland Anyway
a couple of Valnet articles
João Carrasqueira on His Experience Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux
a pair of recent articles
Ayush Pande on Proxmox With Microsoft's Proprietary Spyware
2 recent articles
Simon Batt on Winux, Ads in the System, Immutable GNU/Linux Distros, Stability, and KDE 1
a handful of recent articles
Games: MAME Emuation, Games in UEFI (Bloat With Bug Doors), and Update of Bazzite
MX Linux 25.1 Beta Brings Back Dual-Init Support, Based on Debian 13.3
The MX Linux team announced today the general availability of the beta version of the upcoming MX Linux 25.1 release of this Debian-based distribution featuring Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox flavors.
I Love Dark Mode On My Android Phone
Microsoft Didn't Deny Mass Layoffs in the Making, The Mainstream Media is Selling Us Land on the Moon [original]
There are '100% Made Up' reports that say Microsoft denied the layoffs
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast and This Week in Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Coding, and Standards
Databases: MySQL and PostgreSQL
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Homelab, and More
FutureOfGamming.com, Games Playable on the Steam Deck, and Game Jam for Free Software Desktop Games
Linux Kernel: Linux tc, Linus Torvalds Turns to Slop, Kernel 6.12.64 in EasyOS, and Vizio Trial Delayed
Richard M. Stallman Speaks in US College for First Time in 8 Years [original]
11 days from now Richard M. Stallman will give a talk in Georgia
Programming Leftovers
Stress and Anxiety at Red Hat Today [original]
Red Hat whistleblowers say layoffs are planned
Budgie 10.10 Desktop Environment Released as the First Wayland-Only Version
The Budgie desktop developers announced today the release and general availability of the Budgie 10.10 desktop environment, which is the last update in the Budgie 10 series and the first to go Wayland-only.
Linus Torvalds' AudioNoise Project: A New Era of Coding with Vibe
The implication, according to detractors, is that the hype around AI may be masking deeper quality and accountability issues
3 hidden Linux features that save me hours every week
Linux does not save time politely
I tried out North Korea's leaked OS so you don't have to
I’ve already written about Linux distros I’d avoid at all costs
One of the best Linux distros for Windows users just got a fresh update
The good news is, there are so many Linux distros out there for you to try
Xibo open-source digital signage solution now works with Raspberry Pi 5 thanks to the Arexibo project
Long-time readers of CNX Software may remember that I played around with the Xibo open-source digital signage player many years ago (2011-2012)
Some Weekly Updates on Tux Machines [original]
This week we celebrate another important milestone
Review: MenuetOS, SparkyLinux with CDE, iDeal OS 2025.12.07
Going into the holiday break I was hoping to try something new or at least something unusual
LMDE 7 Users Get the Cinnamon 6.6 Desktop Environment
Cinnamon 6.6 has landed in LMDE 7
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.5, Linux 6.12.65, Linux 6.6.120, and Linux 6.1.160
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.5 kernel
ArchEX (Arch Linux) Live System with MATE 1.28.2-2 DE, Calamares 3.4.0 and kernel 6.18.2-arch-2-1
After a full system upgrade the Pantheon menu is gone and you can’t get it back
Peropesis 3.1: PHP, dosfstools, pciutils, tgpt, p11-kit, hyfetch
All software distributed in the Peropesis Linux distribution is listed in the bundle page
GNU/Linux in Guam at All-time High [original]
a small Pacific island and military base
Linux Restores Performance on Older PCs and Keeps Them Fast
On affected systems, the most noticeable change is immediate
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 11th, 2026
The 274th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 11th, 2026.
How to Upgrade Linux Mint 22.2 to Linux Mint 22.3
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” is here, and the upgrade path from Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” is now open for those who want to upgrade their installations to the latest release of this popular GNU/Linux distribution.
Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux
Budgie 11 Desktop Environment Will Be Ported to Qt 6, Development Kicks Off
Now that Budgie 10.10 is out as the last chapter in the Budgie 10 series, the devs behind this modern Linux desktop environment have kicked off the development of the next major release, Budgie 11.
Vitalik Buterin Rides the Credibility of Linux
RebelsTool 1.0.9 Shows GNU/Linux Ahead of Windows
today's howtos
I gave this security-centric Linux OS a try, and it’s an ethical hacker’s dream
ParrotOS 7 came out, and with it came a switch to the KDE Plasma desktop environment
Tinkerer’s Treasure: dArkOS Brings Debian Linux to RK3326/3356 Devices
dArkOS is here to get the most out of the devices you may already own.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Linux Devices and Badly Made Devices
KDE: KJournald, New Snaps, QtNat, and Updated Tellico Handbook
today's howtos
KDE Gear 25.12.1 Released with Various Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.12.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.12 series of this collection of open-source apps for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other platforms.
I turned my old Android phone into a PC stats monitor (and it looks great)
Labwc
There is a new desktop available for Sparkers
Free and Open Source Software
Arch Linux-Based ArchBang Linux Distro Introduces New Application Launcher
The ArchBang Linux project has published a new ISO snapshot today with various improvements for this Arch Linux-based distribution using the Labwc window-stacking compositor on top of Wayland.
First Look at Mageia 10 – Alpha Release Now Available for Public Testing
After many months of hard work, the upcoming Mageia 10 Linux distribution now has its first alpha release available for public testing if you want to help the devs fix bugs before the final release hits the streets.
Debian 13.3 “Trixie” Released with 108 Bug Fixes and 37 Security Updates
Today, the Debian Project announced the release and general availability of Debian 13.3 as the third update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.
Orion Browser Takes First Step Toward Linux Availability
The Orion Browser team has confirmed its first Linux version
I replaced Windows with Linux and everything’s going great
Greetings from the year of Linux on my desktop
Manjaro Is Arch Linux for Newbies
If you've wanted to try Arch Linux
5 Windows-like Linux distros you should try out
The transition from Windows to Linux can be pretty intimidating
Linux made my old PC fast again, and it hasn’t slowed down since
You might have heard that Linux has a reputation for breathing new life into old computers
Intermittent Networking Issue Resolved [original]
Free and Open Source Software
KJournald Update January 2026
A surprising long time passed since my last status update about KJournald
Radxa NX4 system-on-module runs RK3576 with LPDDR5 and 6 TOPS AI
Radxa supports Debian, Yocto, Buildroot, and Android 14 on the NX4
Games: Steam on ARM64 With GNU/Linux
Red Hat Employees Worry About Layoffs Tomorrow [original]
"There's a rumor of more layoffs."
GNU/Linux Rises to 6% in Bhutan This Year [original]
good to see GNU/Linux growing there in 2026
