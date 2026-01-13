news
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, LibreOffice Podcast, and Late Night Linux
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Burned by Hey Hi (AI) | LINUX Unplugged 649
The storage apocalypse has arrived. An old friend drops by to talk survival strategies as prices explode, and we pitch our own unapologetically 90s approach to stretching storage.
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Podcast, Episode #6 – Language support
LibreOffice is available in over 120 languages – but we want to do more! Jonathan Clark recently joined the TDF team to improve LibreOffice’s support for RTL (right-to-left) and CTL (complex text layout) scripts.
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 368
Hype is really starting to build for Valve’s upcoming Steam hardware and other great gaming news, Stack Overflow is losing to LLMs, old men like Félim don’t want to lose middle click paste, our optimism about Surveillance Giant Google continuing to release Android source code was misplaced, and Bose demonstrates how to kill a product.