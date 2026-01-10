news
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Is Coming on February 17th, Here’s What to Expect
KDE Plasma 6.6 promises a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager that could replace existing login managers like SDDM in popular distributions shipping with a KDE Plasma edition, such as the upcoming Fedora Linux 44, but most probably also in CachyOS, EndeavourOS, and other distros.
The upcoming Plasma release also adds the ability to adjust the visual “sharpness” of all content on the screen on distros running Linux kernel 6.19, implements a USB portal that allows sandboxed apps to request access to USB devices, and introduces OCR capabilities to the Spectacle screenshot tool.