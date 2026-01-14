news
BigEdit is a streaming TUI editor for very large files. Edit multi-gigabyte files without loading them into memory.
This is free and open source software.
catnap - customizable systemfetch - LinuxLinks
Catnap (originally known as Catnip) as a playful, simple system-information concatenation tool using Nim. It is quite customizable and has possibilities to alter the names and colors of the statistics.
This is free and open source software.
skyterm - terminal-based astronomy program - LinuxLinks
skyterm is billed as a beautiful, real-time terminal-based astronomy application that brings the night sky to your command line. Built with Go and the Bubbletea framework, skyterm delivers a stunning celestial experience without leaving your terminal.
This is free and open source software.
histui - GTK4 notification daemon - LinuxLinks
histui is a highly themeable GTK4 notification daemon for Wayland with persistent history.
histui displays desktop notifications with full CSS theming support, stores them for later browsing, and includes a TUI and CLI for querying your notification history.
This is free and open source software.
jjj - modal interface for Jujutsu - LinuxLinks
jjj is a modal interface for Jujutsu, inspired by the utility of Lazygit and the powerful interface of Helix.
Jujutsu is a version control system that utilizes a more intuitive mental model for change history and how we interact with it. It takes a lot of good ideas from Git, Mercurial, and other legacy tools and merges them into the best version control system seen to date. The best part is that Jujutsu is fully compatible with Git, so you can use it today with forges like GitHub and Azure DevOps!
This is free and open source software. jjj is currently in pre-alpha development.
ExTracker - BitTorrent tracker - LinuxLinks
ExTracker is an Elixir-powered BitTorrent tracker.
This is free and open source software.