Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Arti 1.9.0 released: Proxy improvements, relay development, and more.

This release includes some behind-the-scences work on relays and directory authority development, and adds improved support for running with dynamically assigned ports. For example, Arti now accepts proxy.socks_listen = "auto" to configure its SOCKS proxy with an operating-system-assigned port, and writes the assigned port to a structured JSON file in Arti's data directory.

RAKwireless rolls out WisMesh RAK3312 Meshtastic LoRa starter kit

The kit uses the RAK3312 WisBlock Core, which combines an Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core microcontroller clocked at up to 240 MHz with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, along with a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver.

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 14, 2026

Thunderbird 147 Adds “Show Full Path” Folder Pane Option for Compact View Modes

  
After Firefox 147, Mozilla Thunderbird 147 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free email client app that also features chat, addressbook, calendar, and news capabilities.

 
Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More

  
Wine 11 has been released today as the latest stable version of this free and open-source compatibility layer for running apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.

 
KDE Plasma 6.5.5 Is Out, Improves Support for Older Valve Index VR Headsets

  
The KDE Project announced today the release of KDE Plasma 6.5.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment series with more bug fixes and UI improvements.

 
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing

  
The KDE Project announced today the release of the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series, a major update that will introduce many new features and improvements.

 
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS and featuring the latest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!

 
Try Joplin: Your Open Source Evernote Alternative

  
If you rely heavily on note-taking apps and want to switch from a proprietary to an open-source solution

 
Budgie 10.10 Desktop Environment Released as the First Wayland-Only Version

  
The Budgie desktop developers announced today the release and general availability of the Budgie 10.10 desktop environment, which is the last update in the Budgie 10 series and the first to go Wayland-only.

 
NVIDIA 580.126.09 Released to Improve Compatibility with Recent Linux Kernels

  
NVIDIA released today NVIDIA 580.126.09 for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris platforms with a few important changes for those using the production branch version of the graphics driver.

 
Red Hat / Fedora Project / IBM Leftovers

  
European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software

  
Zorin OS says Windows users drove nearly 1M downloads, so I installed it to see why

  
Auto-cpufreq 3.0 Released With CPU Turbo Controls

  
Firefox 147 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 147 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on January 13th, 2026, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and improvements.


  
 


 
Our members help secure the future of a free society

  
Oracle, MySQL, and SQL Server Remain the World’s Most Popular Databases

  
Unraid Plans Internal Boot Support and Multiple Arrays for 2026

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
KDE Ni! OS – Plasma Login Manager teaser

  
KDE Gear 26.04 release schedule

  
Games: "Games For Everyone", Hytale, Winnie's Hole, and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Kevin Wammer Moves to GNU/Linux

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Text-based web browsers and Mozilla/Firefox-based browsers

  
Hugo Blog and Google's Attack on Blogs (Using Slop Hype)

  
Security Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Distributions and Operating Systems: "The Distroless Linux Future", Haiku Activity & Contract Report, Init System in Artix Linux, and Fedora GNU/Linux in the Air

  
today's howtos

  
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, LibreOffice Podcast, and Late Night Linux

  
Patching, Birds, and Videos [original]

  
Firefox 148 Enters Public Beta Testing with Improved Support for Screen Readers

  
With Firefox 147 hitting the stable channel today, Mozilla has promoted the next major version of its open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser, Firefox 148, to the beta channel for public testing.

 
Android Leftovers

  
5 ways Zorin OS makes switching from Windows feel effortless

  
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
Games: Hytale, The Drifter, DeckWrecking Pirates, and More

  
All-Time High for GNU/Linux in Suriname [original]

  
GNU/Linux Rose to 7% in Israel, Says statCounter [original]

  
today's leftovers

  
Raspberry Pi Projects and HexOS as a NAS OS

  
Look Closer at "Metaverse" to Understand Where Slop (Misleadingly Marketed as "Intelligence") is Going [original]

  
The same will happen to what they call "AI"

 
Fastfetch 2.57 System Information Tool Brings COSMIC and Niri Support

  
Parrot 7.1 Through 7.3 Planned for 2026 as Focus Moves to AI Security

  
IceWM 4.0 Window Manager Brings Smarter Navigation and HiDPI Enhancements

  
A Linux Power User Puts SteamOS To Work

  
NixOS: Framework Partnership Announcement

  
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installation

  
GNU/Linux Exceeding 4% in Djibouti [original]

  
The 'Tone' in Press Coverage Regarding GNU/Linux Has Improved Considerably [original]

  
Linux 6.19-rc5

  
Wayland Has Issues, Some Distros Default to Wayland Anyway

  
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Is Coming on February 17th, Here’s What to Expect

  
KDE Project’s upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series is expected on February 17th, 2026, and it’s packed with many new features and improvements, so let’s take a look at the biggest changes so far.

 
Today in Techrights

  
João Carrasqueira on His Experience Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux

  
Ayush Pande on Proxmox With Microsoft's Proprietary Spyware

  
Simon Batt on Winux, Ads in the System, Immutable GNU/Linux Distros, Stability, and KDE 1

  
Games: MAME Emuation, Games in UEFI (Bloat With Bug Doors), and Update of Bazzite

  
Newly discovered Unix V4 tape

  
MX Linux 25.1 Beta Brings Back Dual-Init Support, Based on Debian 13.3

  
The MX Linux team announced today the general availability of the beta version of the upcoming MX Linux 25.1 release of this Debian-based distribution featuring Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox flavors.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Microsoft Didn't Deny Mass Layoffs in the Making, The Mainstream Media is Selling Us Land on the Moon [original]

  
today's leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast and This Week in Linux

  
today's howtos

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Coding, and Standards

  
Databases: MySQL and PostgreSQL

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Homelab, and More

  
FutureOfGamming.com, Games Playable on the Steam Deck, and Game Jam for Free Software Desktop Games

  
Linux Kernel: Linux tc, Linus Torvalds Turns to Slop, Kernel 6.12.64 in EasyOS, and Vizio Trial Delayed

  
Richard M. Stallman Speaks in US College for First Time in 8 Years [original]

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Stress and Anxiety at Red Hat Today [original]

  
Linus Torvalds' AudioNoise Project: A New Era of Coding with Vibe

  
3 hidden Linux features that save me hours every week

  
I tried out North Korea's leaked OS so you don't have to

  
One of the best Linux distros for Windows users just got a fresh update

  
Xibo open-source digital signage solution now works with Raspberry Pi 5 thanks to the Arexibo project

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Some Weekly Updates on Tux Machines [original]

  
Review: MenuetOS, SparkyLinux with CDE, iDeal OS 2025.12.07

  
LMDE 7 Users Get the Cinnamon 6.6 Desktop Environment

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.5, Linux 6.12.65, Linux 6.6.120, and Linux 6.1.160

  
ArchEX (Arch Linux) Live System with MATE 1.28.2-2 DE, Calamares 3.4.0 and kernel 6.18.2-arch-2-1

  
Peropesis 3.1: PHP, dosfstools, pciutils, tgpt, p11-kit, hyfetch

  
GNU/Linux in Guam at All-time High [original]

  
Linux Restores Performance on Older PCs and Keeps Them Fast

  
Today in Techrights

  
