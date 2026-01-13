news
Ayush Pande on Proxmox With Microsoft's Proprietary Spyware
-
XDA ☛ I tried building a home lab with Hyper-V as a Proxmox user – here's how it went
Personally, I’m a staunch member of the Proxmox faction and wouldn’t trade it for anything else. But after falling down the Windows Server rabbit hole a few weeks ago, I tried to set up Hyper-V on a couple of systems just to gauge its utility in a typical consumer-grade experimentation lab. While I wouldn’t recommend basing your entire home lab on Hyper-V, it’s surprisingly fun to tinker with.
[...]
As for my typical home lab tasks, I’ll stick with my Xeon-based Proxmox workstation and a bunch of cluster nodes.
-
XDA ☛ Proxmox is the cleanest way to keep Windows without trusting it
After tinkering with Proxmox for a few years, I’ve worked on all sorts of cool projects, ranging from semi-realistic use cases to completely insane experiments. However, few things are as exciting as running a full-fledged Windows 11 virtual machine and working on it as though it were a bare-metal instance of Microsoft’s uber-popular OS.
I’ve been trying to pivot to a Linux-based setup for the last couple of months, and with Proxmox providing terrific virtualization provisions for Windows 11, it’s a solid option for the few apps and coding tasks where I need a Windows system. Heck, it’s even better for folks like yours truly, who don’t trust Windows 11 and want a clean way to run the OS.