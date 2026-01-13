news
today's leftovers
Desktop/Laptop
XDA ☛ I run Windows 11 in a VM and finally use Linux as my main OS
The last couple of years have felt like we're just on the cusp of the Linux desktop being viable for the average Joe. It's fast, flexible and relatively stable in ways that Windows isn't, but for many people, the moment they need an application that doesn't run on Linux, they swap it out, or leave it installed on a partition that will never be booted from again.
But the calendars have turned to 2026, and while I have tried going full-Linux before, I think now is as good of a time as ever to give it another shot. Anything I need for Windows will be relegated to a virtual machine, and Linux will be my primary OS.
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
ZDNet ☛ Even Linus Torvalds is vibe coding now
Linus Torvalds has started playing with vibe coding. Yes, really! He's using Google's Antigravity AI assistant to generate parts of a new hobby project rather than writing all the code himself. In doing so, he has become the highest-profile programmer yet to adopt this rapidly spreading, and often mocked, AI-driven programming.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
XDA ☛ I've learned to do these 4 tasks in my terminal instead of my browser, and it's so much better
Most of us learn to treat the browser as the place where everything happens, from email and social networks to code reviews and server dashboards. At some point, though, all those tabs start to feel like quicksand instead of a shortcut. I gradually pushed a few everyday tasks into my terminal, mainly as an experiment.
