today's leftovers

The last couple of years have felt like we're just on the cusp of the Linux desktop being viable for the average Joe. It's fast, flexible and relatively stable in ways that Windows isn't, but for many people, the moment they need an application that doesn't run on Linux, they swap it out, or leave it installed on a partition that will never be booted from again.

But the calendars have turned to 2026, and while I have tried going full-Linux before, I think now is as good of a time as ever to give it another shot. Anything I need for Windows will be relegated to a virtual machine, and Linux will be my primary OS.