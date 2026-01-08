news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 08, 2026



Quoting: Try Joplin: Your Open Source Evernote Alternative - FOSS Force —

Do you take a lot of notes? If so, do you depend on an app to keep those notes organized and available?

If so, you’ve maybe been using Evernote as your go-to, but clearly that option has become far less attractive since it was acquired by Italy-based Bending Spoons a couple of years back. On top of that, Evernote’s attempt at a Linux port only lasted a short while — even then it was buggy — which has forced Linux users to work with the web-based version. I don’t know about you, but I do not need yet another tab open on my browser.

After searching for a new note-taking app, my journey took me to Joplin.

Joplin is an open-source cross-platform app (released under the AGPL and Joplin Server Personal Use licenses) that is available for Linux, macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS. It’s free, has a ton of features, a well-designed UI, and can sync with Joplin Cloud, Dropbox, or OneDrive, and other storage services.