The PRO DP10 A14MG series supports 14th-generation Intel desktop processors, ranging from the Intel Core i7-14700 to Core i5-14400, Core i3-14100, and Pentium Gold G7400 models.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
This release includes some behind-the-scenes work on relays and directory authority development, and adds improved support for running with dynamically assigned ports. For example, Arti now accepts proxy.socks_listen = "auto" to configure its SOCKS proxy with an operating-system-assigned port, and writes the assigned port to a structured JSON file in Arti's data directory.
Android Leftovers
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 15, 2026
- Orion Browser Takes First Step Toward Linux Availability
- The Orion Browser team has confirmed its first Linux version
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
- The KDE Project announced today the release of the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series, a major update that will introduce many new features and improvements.
- Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS and featuring the latest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!
- OBS Studio 32.1 Promises New Audio Mixer and WebRTC Simulcast Support, Beta Out Now
- OBS Studio 32.1 has entered public beta testing today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming on Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
- Red Hat Gives You Less and Less Over Time [original]
- If the future of GNU/Linux is Software Freedom, then this future isn't Red Hat or IBM
- Attacking People Accomplishes Nothing [original]
- When people start attacking those who advocate sharing it's not hard to see who the aggressor really is
- Publishing Originals is Hard [original]
- Perhaps I underestimated how much time would be occupied or spent with a growing volume of news
- Small/Mobile Systems: AOSP (Android), Raspberry Pi, and RISC-V
- Check Point Spreading Fear of Linux, Without Explaining the Real Cause
- Linus Torvalds' AudioNoise Project: A New Era of Coding with Vibe
- The implication, according to detractors, is that the hype around AI may be masking deeper quality and accountability issues
- Zorin OS says Windows users drove nearly 1M downloads, so I installed it to see why
- One Linux distribution in particular has seen a surprising uptick in users, ZorinOS
- Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More
- Wine 11 has been released today as the latest stable version of this free and open-source compatibility layer for running apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.
- Thunderbird 147 Adds “Show Full Path” Folder Pane Option for Compact View Modes
- After Firefox 147, Mozilla Thunderbird 147 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free email client app that also features chat, addressbook, calendar, and news capabilities.
- Disable Lock Screen Media Controls in GNOME 49 (Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43)
- This tutorial shows how to disable the media controls in the lock screen of GNOME 49 desktop in Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43
GNU/Linux Leftovers
- GNU/Linux Rose to All-Time High in Bolivia This Year [original]
- Will it be over 5% by year's end?
- KDE Plasma 6.5.5 Is Out, Improves Support for Older Valve Index VR Headsets
- The KDE Project announced today the release of KDE Plasma 6.5.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment series with more bug fixes and UI improvements.
Android Leftovers
- I put these 5 shortcuts on my Android home screen and saved hours
- Nginx Proxy Manager 2.13.6 Released With Built-In Two-Factor Authentication
- Nginx Proxy Manager
- GNOME 48.8 Released With Bug Fixes and Security Updates
- GNOME 48.8 desktop environment is out as a maintenance release
- DietPi 10.0 Enters Open Beta With Major Platform and Software Changes
- DietPi 10.0 enters open beta with breaking changes
- Capsule and Site Maintenance Ongoing [original]
- There are upstream tasks underway today
- I'm a creator and my new favorite Linux distro is multimedia perfection - here's why
- Several Linux distributions are specifically geared towards multimedia creators
- This distro makes it easy to switch from Windows to Linux - here's how
- If you're looking to migrate from Windows to Linux
- 5 popular Linux terminal-based file managers—ranked
- Well, here’s my list of the five best Linux terminal-based file managers and how they rank against one another
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- VirtualBox & kernel driver not installed error
- Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.10
- This is your friendly reminder that Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” reached the end of its supported life today, January 15th, 2026, and it is no longer supported by Canonical with software and security updates.
- 7 deprecated Linux commands you need to stop using - and what to use instead
- Certain Linux commands are no longer maintained for a number of reasons
- GNU/Linux Leaps to All-Time High of 3% in Japan [original]
- GNU/Linux used to be measured at around 1% in Japan
- Animals Update [original]
- The fish have remained healthy since summer
Today in Techrights
- LWN: Predictions, 2025 Timeline, Kernel Space, and Technical Advisory Board (TAB)
- half a dozen articles outside paywall
- GRUB 2.14 Released with EROFS, Argon2 KDF, and Shim Loader Protocol Support
- GNU GRUB 2.14 has been released today as a major version for this popular multiboot boot loader that can be found on almost all of today’s GNU/Linux distributions and UNIX-like operating systems.
- Wireshark 4.6.3 Released with Updated Protocol and Capture File Support
- Wireshark 4.6.3 has been released today as the third point release to the Wireshark 4.6 series of this popular network protocol analyzer, with support for new and updated capture file and protocol support.
- Servers and Hi-Dee [original]
- Today, for the second day in a row, the server exceeds a million requests (this time by 8PM)
- What to Use Except Ubuntu and Ubuntu-Based Distros [original]
- There are many fine distros based on Debian and Devuan
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Mozilla Firefox: Tooling Announcements, Developer Experience, and Firefox Nightly
- Firefox news
- Programming Leftovers
- Games: Playing Factorio On A Floppy Disk Cluster, Cooking Pot For Doom, and Vanilla OS vs. Bazzite
- Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
- Debian: Freexian Collaborators Outline, 30,000 FAIme Jobs, and Debian Libre Live 13.3.0
- Canonical/Ubuntu: ‘Mass Rebuild’ of All Archive Packages, Spring Boot, 'Debloated' Ubuntu for a Fee
- Praises of Joplin and More
- Early Coverage About Upcoming FOSDEM 2026
- today's howtos
- Security and Microsoft Zero-Days Exploited
Android Leftovers
- Is your Android Phone’s Volume Button Glitching? You’re not Alone, Google Says
- Our members help secure the future of a free society
- Three more days: that's how long we have before our deadline to reach our goal of welcoming 100 new FSF associate members
- Oracle, MySQL, and SQL Server Remain the World’s Most Popular Databases
- Relational databases continued to dominate enterprise and cloud workloads in 2025
- Unraid Plans Internal Boot Support and Multiple Arrays for 2026
- Unraid’s 2026 plans include booting without USB flash drives
- Free and Open Source Software
- KDE Ni! OS – Plasma Login Manager teaser
- I’ve read somewhere that Fedora will be the first distribution to replace SDDM with Dave’s brand new Plasma Login Manager
- KDE Gear 26.04 release schedule
- This is the release schedule the release team agreed on
- Try Joplin: Your Open Source Evernote Alternative
- If you rely heavily on note-taking apps and want to switch from a proprietary to an open-source solution
- Games: "Games For Everyone", Hytale, Winnie's Hole, and More
- Budgie 10.10 Desktop Environment Released as the First Wayland-Only Version
- The Budgie desktop developers announced today the release and general availability of the Budgie 10.10 desktop environment, which is the last update in the Budgie 10 series and the first to go Wayland-only.
Today in Techrights
- NVIDIA 580.126.09 Released to Improve Compatibility with Recent Linux Kernels
- NVIDIA released today NVIDIA 580.126.09 for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris platforms with a few important changes for those using the production branch version of the graphics driver.
- Red Hat / Fedora Project / IBM Leftovers
- today's leftovers
- today's howtos
- Kevin Wammer Moves to GNU/Linux
- I completely switched to Linux
- European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software
- Text-based web browsers and Mozilla/Firefox-based browsers
- Hugo Blog and Google's Attack on Blogs (Using Slop Hype)
- Security Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
- Programming Leftovers
- Distributions and Operating Systems: "The Distroless Linux Future", Haiku Activity & Contract Report, Init System in Artix Linux, and Fedora GNU/Linux in the Air
- 4 picks regarding OSes
- today's howtos
- Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, LibreOffice Podcast, and Late Night Linux
- 3 new episodes
- Patching, Birds, and Videos [original]
- So far this year we've managed to maintain the publication pace we aimed for at the turn of the new year
- Firefox 148 Enters Public Beta Testing with Improved Support for Screen Readers
- With Firefox 147 hitting the stable channel today, Mozilla has promoted the next major version of its open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser, Firefox 148, to the beta channel for public testing.
Android Leftovers
- 6 hidden Android settings that are quietly destroying your battery life
- 5 ways Zorin OS makes switching from Windows feel effortless
- A lot of these people have been flocking to ZorinOS
- Auto-cpufreq 3.0 Released With CPU Turbo Controls
- Auto-cpufreq 3.0, a CPU speed and power optimizer for Linux
- Firefox 147 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 147 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on January 13th, 2026, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and improvements.
- Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
- Games: Hytale, The Drifter, DeckWrecking Pirates, and More
- All-Time High for GNU/Linux in Suriname [original]
- Home to almost a million people (or about 700,000)
- GNU/Linux Rose to 7% in Israel, Says statCounter [original]
- Will it reach 10% by year's end?
- today's leftovers
- Raspberry Pi Projects and HexOS as a NAS OS
- a pair of Valnet articles
- Look Closer at "Metaverse" to Understand Where Slop (Misleadingly Marketed as "Intelligence") is Going [original]
- The same will happen to what they call "AI"
- Fastfetch 2.57 System Information Tool Brings COSMIC and Niri Support
- Fastfetch 2.57 system information tool is out with broader desktop environment detection
- Parrot 7.1 Through 7.3 Planned for 2026 as Focus Moves to AI Security
- Parrot Linux plans versions 7.1, 7.2, and 7.3 throughout 2026
- IceWM 4.0 Window Manager Brings Smarter Navigation and HiDPI Enhancements
- IceWM 4.0 is now available, introducing Alt-Tab improvements, live window previews, faster icon rendering, and better HiDPI support
- A Linux Power User Puts SteamOS To Work
- The line between a Linux user and a Linux power user is a bit gray, and a bit wide
- NixOS: Framework Partnership Announcement
- The NixOS Foundation and Framework are officially partnering to improve NixOS support on Framework devices
- Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installation
- GNU/Linux Exceeding 4% in Djibouti [original]
- Windows is down to 17.9% this year
- The 'Tone' in Press Coverage Regarding GNU/Linux Has Improved Considerably [original]
- If this trend can be maintained, then convincing people to give GNU/Linux a try will be easier
- Linux 6.19-rc5
- Drivers dominate (being about two thirds of the rc patch)
- Wayland Has Issues, Some Distros Default to Wayland Anyway
- a couple of Valnet articles
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Is Coming on February 17th, Here’s What to Expect
- KDE Project’s upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series is expected on February 17th, 2026, and it’s packed with many new features and improvements, so let’s take a look at the biggest changes so far.
Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- João Carrasqueira on His Experience Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux
- a pair of recent articles
- Ayush Pande on Proxmox With Microsoft's Proprietary Spyware
- 2 recent articles
- Simon Batt on Winux, Ads in the System, Immutable GNU/Linux Distros, Stability, and KDE 1
- a handful of recent articles
- Games: MAME Emuation, Games in UEFI (Bloat With Bug Doors), and Update of Bazzite
- 3 stories about gaming
- Newly discovered Unix V4 tape
- UNIX is sort of back
- MX Linux 25.1 Beta Brings Back Dual-Init Support, Based on Debian 13.3
- The MX Linux team announced today the general availability of the beta version of the upcoming MX Linux 25.1 release of this Debian-based distribution featuring Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox flavors.