Open Hardware/Modding: SparkFun, Single-Board Computers, and Raspberry Pi
The Register UK ☛ SparkFun cuts ties with Adafruit in harassment dispute • The Register
Frank Delporte ☛ Keeping Single-Board Computers Organized with a 3D Printed Stack
As I shared in previous posts, I want to learn and experiment more with different types of single-board computers in 2026. But I also want to keep them organized and easily accessible. Following the Clean Desk Policy (CDP) in my little home-office also keeps my mind clean :-)
I found an existing stackable Raspberry Pi holder on printables.com which can also hold compatible boards, and added a few variations: [...]
Raspberry Pi ☛ Flokk herd management with Raspberry Pi Zero W
Computer scientist and farmer Mark Olson applied his knowledge of data collection to address the issue, coming up with a ruggedised scanner that has a Raspberry Pi Zero W at its heart and which automates much of the record collection process.