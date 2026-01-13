news
today's howtos
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Configure Network Settings on Ubuntu 26.04
-
Daniel Lange ☛ Daniel Lange: Resizing Xterm fonts with Ctrl+ and Ctrl+
Xterm misses the convenient option to resize the fonts with
Ctrl+<plus>and
Ctrl+<minus>like xfce4-terminal or gnome-terminal do out of the box.
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Restart Network on Ubuntu 26.04
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Mount USB Drive on Ubuntu 26.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install proprietary trap AWS Cli on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install OpenJDK 25 on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Check UFW Firewall Status on Ubuntu 26.04
-
LinuxConfig ☛ NTP Configuration Guide on Ubuntu 26.04
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install CockroachDB on Fedora 43
CockroachDB stands as one of the most innovative distributed SQL databases available today, offering unparalleled fault tolerance and horizontal scalability for modern applications. Built from the ground up to handle mission-critical workloads, this open-source database combines the familiarity of PostgreSQL with the resilience of distributed systems architecture.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Samba on Fedora 43
Setting up file sharing between different operating systems can be challenging. Samba makes this seamless by allowing GNU/Linux systems to share files with Windows, macOS, and other platforms through the SMB/CIFS protocol. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing and configuring Samba on Fedora 43, from initial setup to advanced security hardening.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Perl on Fedora 43
Perl remains one of the most powerful scripting languages for system administrators, developers, and automation enthusiasts working with GNU/Linux distributions. Whether you’re maintaining legacy applications, processing text files, or building robust automation scripts, having Perl properly configured on your Fedora 43 system is essential.
-