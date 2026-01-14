news
GRUB 2.14 Released with EROFS, Argon2 KDF, and Shim Loader Protocol Support
Highlights of GRUB 2.14 include support for the EROFS file system, support for Argon2 key derivation function (KDF), support for TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module version 2.0) key protector, NX support for EFI platforms, BLS and UKI support, and shim loader protocol support.
The GRUB 2.14 release also introduces LVM LV integrity and cachevol support, GRUB environment block inside the Btrfs header support, a new option to block the command line interface, zstdio decompression support, and Appended Signature Secure Boot support for PowerPC systems.