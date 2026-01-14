Do you waddle the waddle?

This release includes some behind-the-scenes work on relays and directory authority development, and adds improved support for running with dynamically assigned ports. For example, Arti now accepts proxy.socks_listen = "auto" to configure its SOCKS proxy with an operating-system-assigned port, and writes the assigned port to a structured JSON file in Arti's data directory.

news

GRUB 2.14 Released with EROFS, Argon2 KDF, and Shim Loader Protocol Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 14, 2026



Highlights of GRUB 2.14 include support for the EROFS file system, support for Argon2 key derivation function (KDF), support for TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module version 2.0) key protector, NX support for EFI platforms, BLS and UKI support, and shim loader protocol support.

The GRUB 2.14 release also introduces LVM LV integrity and cachevol support, GRUB environment block inside the Btrfs header support, a new option to block the command line interface, zstdio decompression support, and Appended Signature Secure Boot support for PowerPC systems.

Read on