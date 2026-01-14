original
Attacking People Accomplishes Nothing
Free software isn't an attack on anyone. Sharing is a positive thing. PROHIBITION or restrictions - i.e. prevention of sharing (like proprietary software or RHEL) - is a form of attack, hence a negative thing.
When people want to convince other people to share, as some do, it's a positive activity. The teachings of Jesus were based around such concepts.
When people start attacking those who advocate sharing it's not hard to see who the aggressor really is. █
“In spite of temporary victories, violence never brings permanent peace.” - Martin Luther King Jr.