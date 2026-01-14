news
Debian: Freexian Collaborators Outline, 30,000 FAIme Jobs, and Debian Libre Live 13.3.0
-
Freexian Collaborators: Debian Contributions: dh-python development, Python 3.14 and Ruby 3.4 transitions, Surviving scraper traffic in Debian CI and more! (by Anupa Ann Joseph)
dh-python development, by Stefano Rivera
In Debian we build our Python packages with the help of a debhelper-compatible tool, dh-python. Before starting the 3.14 transition (that would rebuild many packages) we landed some updates to
dh-pythonto fix bugs and add features. This started a month of attention on
dh-python, iterating through several bug fixes, and a couple of unfortunate regressions.
-
Thomas Lange: 30.000 FAIme jobs created in 7 years
The number of FAIme jobs has reached 30.000. Yeah!
At the end of this November the FAIme web service for building customized ISOs turns 7 years old. It had reached 10.000 jobs in March 2021 and 20.000 jobs were reached in June 2023. A nice increase of the usage.
Here are some statistics for the jobs processed in 2024: [...]
-
Simon Josefsson ☛ Debian Libre Live 13.3.0 is released!
We provide GNOME, KDE, and XFCE desktop images, as well as text-only “standard” image, which match the regular Debian Live images with non-free software on them, but also provide a “slim” variant which is merely 750MB compared to the 1.9GB “standard” image. The slim image can still start a debian installer, and can still boot into a minimal live text-based system.