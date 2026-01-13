news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
-
It's FOSS ☛ Even Linux Creator Linus Torvalds is Using Hey Hi (AI) to Code in 2026 [Ed: Not Journalism: Almost 80% of the 'Articles' We Saw About Torvalds and 'Vibe Coding' Are LLM Slop (Sometimes Slop Images)]
Linus Torvalds is working on a new side project and he is not hesitating to take the help of AI.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
It's FOSS ☛ Why is Everyone Talking About Window Tiling in 2026?
The GNU/Linux desktop has been perfecting window tiling while everyone else forgot about it until recently.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
OpenSUSE ☛ Software Policies Can Fuel Waste
The image shows a large pallet of PCs that were thrown out because they were not upgraded to a newer operating system.
-
-
Arch Family
-
It's FOSS ☛ BTW, Arch Users! Pacman Might Be Getting a Rust Replacement
The Rust-based ALPM project is looking suspiciously like Pacman's replacement.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Minimal Ubuntu Pro: lean images backed by enterprise-grade security
The security landscape is growing continually in complexity. Whatever industry you work in, your organization has to contend with evolving threats and ever-stricter compliance requirements, whilst at the same time facing pressure to build fast and scale smart. This is especially true when innovating on the public cloud.
-
University of Toronto ☛ An annoyance in how Netplan requires you to specify VLANs
Netplan is Canonical's more or less mandatory method of specifying networking on Ubuntu. Netplan has a collection of limitations and irritations, and recently I ran into a new one, which is how VLANs can and can't be specified. To explain this, I can start with the YAML configuration language. To quote the top level version, it looks like: [...]
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Education
-
Perl ☛ Perl Weekly Issue #755 - 2026-01-12 - Does TIOBE help Perl?
New York Perlmongers (NY.PM) has a new mailing-list organized as a Google Group. Sign up here. (Note: we are not doing unrequested transfers from our previous mailing list.) NY.PM social event: Thursday, January 15, 6:00 pm EST at Barcade, 148 West 24 St, Manhattan: send-off for a long-time member returning to the U.K.
-
-