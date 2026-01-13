today's leftovers

news
XDA ☛ This Docker container gives me a full Linux desktop in my browser
Running a full Linux desktop on a Windows or macOS-based machine usually requires dual-booting, a virtual machine on your PC, or a remote desktop connection to a system that's actually running it. But what if I told you there was a way to run Linux so that you can access a full operating system and desktop from just your web browser? That's the promise of containers like LinuxServer's Webtop, and after using it, it's hard not to see why this approach is so compelling.
At a glance, it seems... weird. You point your browser at a local IP address or hostname and suddenly you have a full XFCE desktop running in your browser. There's a file manager, a terminal, a browser, and all the familiar Linux tidbits, yet none of it is running natively. Instead, the entire environment lives inside a Docker container, and your browser is effectively rendering a stream of the desktop running inside of it. It's lightweight, fast to spin up, and doesn't care whether you're on Windows, macOS, or even a Chromebook. So long as you have Docker, it's all you need.
Kubernetes v1.35 Arrived, Right On Workload-Aware Schedule
Discover the latest enhancements in Kubernetes workload scheduling, including the Workload API and gang scheduling features aimed at optimizing application performance and management.
ZDNet ☛ I tried the new Linux Mint 22.3 - it's a masterclass in polish and quality-of-life fixes
Linux Mint 22.3 Zena is a classic point release. There's nothing earth‑shattering in this release, but it boasts polish, quality‑of‑life fixes, and Cinnamon desktop refinements. This update makes Mint, once more, one of the best desktops for people who just want their PC to work. If you liked Mint 22.1 and 22.2, 22.3 feels like the next logical distro you'll want to live in until Mint 22.x is no longer supported in 2029.
Under the hood, Mint remains boring but good. Linux Mint 22.3 sticks with the Ubuntu 24.04 Long Term Support (LTS) base, updated to 24.04.3. This tech provides a conservative, well‑tested foundation with current hardware support rather than a brand-new Linux distribution. Not, mind you, that there's anything wrong with leading, bleeding-edge Linux distros, such as System76's Pop!OS 24.04 with its brand-spanking new COSMIC desktop.
CNX Software ☛ Upgraded Sipeed NanoKVM-USB USB KVM solution gains 4K 60 FPS video capture and HDMI loop output
Sipeed has released a new variant of its NanoKVM-USB low-cost USB KVM adapter, which upgrades 2K 30 FPS capture and 4Kp30 loop out to 4K 60 FPS capture and 4Kp60 HDMI loop output. The new NanoKVM-USB 4K keeps the same ports as the earlier model, with HDMI and USB-C inputs connected to the target, and another USB-C port that connects to the host, in order to remotely control the target with keyboard, mouse, and monitor emulation.
