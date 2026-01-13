today's leftovers

Running a full Linux desktop on a Windows or macOS-based machine usually requires dual-booting, a virtual machine on your PC, or a remote desktop connection to a system that's actually running it. But what if I told you there was a way to run Linux so that you can access a full operating system and desktop from just your web browser? That's the promise of containers like LinuxServer's Webtop, and after using it, it's hard not to see why this approach is so compelling.

At a glance, it seems... weird. You point your browser at a local IP address or hostname and suddenly you have a full XFCE desktop running in your browser. There's a file manager, a terminal, a browser, and all the familiar Linux tidbits, yet none of it is running natively. Instead, the entire environment lives inside a Docker container, and your browser is effectively rendering a stream of the desktop running inside of it. It's lightweight, fast to spin up, and doesn't care whether you're on Windows, macOS, or even a Chromebook. So long as you have Docker, it's all you need.