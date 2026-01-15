Corporate Distributions and Upselling

news
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ Improving VirtOps: Manage, migrate or modernize with Red Hat and Cisco
Red Hat and Cisco have teamed to provide a comprehensive computing platform for virtualization. While the focus of this article is virtualization, this platform can also support other types of computing. It combines the following solutions to deliver an enterprise environment that is easy to manage and align to security and compliance needs, while delivering resilient virtualization services:
Red Hat Official ☛ Registration is now open for Red Hat Summit 2026
Every year we bring together thousands of customers, partners, open source community members and technology industry leaders from around the world for a high-energy week of innovation, education and collaboration.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ How to build DORA-ready infrastructure with verifiable provenance and reliable support [Ed: "Get in touch or start a 30-day Ubuntu Pro free trial". Canonical is upselling Debian]
Traditional vendor stacks create a fundamental compliance problem: they’re opaque by design. When you deploy a proprietary solution, you’re accepting someone else’s assurances about what’s inside. You can’t inspect the source code. You can’t verify the build process. You can’t independently validate that a security patch actually addresses the vulnerability it claims to fix.
While Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) have emerged as an important transparency tool and represent progress, they fail to solve this fundamental inspection problem. An SBOM tells you what components are present in proprietary software, but you still can’t examine the source code itself or verify the build process yourself. For regulated organizations facing requirements like DORA, this creates a compliance gap, where you can document dependencies but cannot truly verify their integrity.
DORA explicitly requires financial entities to maintain oversight of their ICT infrastructure, including third-party dependencies. So, how do you maintain oversight of something you can’t inspect?
Open source becomes essential here. With open source software: [...]
