Corporate Distributions and Upselling

Traditional vendor stacks create a fundamental compliance problem: they’re opaque by design. When you deploy a proprietary solution, you’re accepting someone else’s assurances about what’s inside. You can’t inspect the source code. You can’t verify the build process. You can’t independently validate that a security patch actually addresses the vulnerability it claims to fix.

While Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) have emerged as an important transparency tool and represent progress, they fail to solve this fundamental inspection problem. An SBOM tells you what components are present in proprietary software, but you still can’t examine the source code itself or verify the build process yourself. For regulated organizations facing requirements like DORA, this creates a compliance gap, where you can document dependencies but cannot truly verify their integrity.

DORA explicitly requires financial entities to maintain oversight of their ICT infrastructure, including third-party dependencies. So, how do you maintain oversight of something you can’t inspect?

Open source becomes essential here. With open source software: [...]