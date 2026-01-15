You Can Now Use ONLYOFFICE on Raspberry Pi-Like ARM Devices

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 15, 2026



ONLYOFFICE has released native ARM64 builds of its Desktop Editors for Linux. People running Ubuntu, Fedora, OpenSUSE, Arch Linux, and other distributions on ARM hardware can now install the office suite without needing to jump through hoops or settling for a proprietary web-based office suite.

If you have never used the desktop editors for ONLYOFFICE, then let me guide you through what it does well.