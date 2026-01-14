This release includes some behind-the-scenes work on relays and directory authority development, and adds improved support for running with dynamically assigned ports. For example, Arti now accepts proxy.socks_listen = "auto" to configure its SOCKS proxy with an operating-system-assigned port, and writes the assigned port to a structured JSON file in Arti's data directory.

Wireshark 4.6.3 Released with Updated Protocol and Capture File Support

Jan 14, 2026



Coming after Wireshark 4.6.2, the Wireshark 4.6.3 release updates support for the DCT2000, DHCP, H.248, H.265, HomePlug AV, HTTP3, IDN, IEEE 802.11, LTE RRC, NAS-5GS, PKCS12, QUIC, RTPS, SOME/IP-SD, SSH, and Thrift protocols, as well as capture file support for 3GPP TS 32.423 Trace, BLF, NetScreen, and Viavi Observer.

Wireshark 4.6.3 also fixes crashes with the BLF file parser, IEEE 802.11 dissector, and SOME/IP-SD dissector, an infinite loop issue with the HTTP3 dissector, a bug preventing RTP Player streams from being stopped, ABI/API compatibility issues, and a bug in decoding 5G NAS messages.

