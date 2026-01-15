news
mnamer - media renamer - LinuxLinks
mnamer (media renamer) is an intelligent and highly configurable media organization utility. It parses media filenames for metadata, searches the web to fill in the blanks, and then renames and moves them.
Currently it has integration support with TVDb and TvMaze for television episodes and TMDb and OMDb for movies.
This is free and open source software.
Moonbit - modern system cleaner - LinuxLinks
Moonbit is a modern system cleaner built in Go with a TUI and CLI.
This is free and open source software.
unmake - makefile linter - LinuxLinks
unmake is a makefile linter emphasizing portability. It targets the POSIX make standard.
With unmake, you can develop practical, portable makefile scripts, such as for provisioning dev environments.
No need for more heavyweight tools like Ansible, Docker, Lua, Python, or WSL! Just good ol’ make.
This is free and open source software.
yayfzf - AUR package finder - LinuxLinks
yayfzf is an AUR package fzf finder to search, install, remove, and manage packages using yay.
This is free and open source software.