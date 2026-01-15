news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 15, 2026



Quoting: This ideal distro for Linux newbies includes a bonus for Windows users | ZDNET —

Over the years, I've claimed so many Linux distributions to be "the one" for new users. From elementaryOS to Zorin OS, the list is fairly lengthy (and seemingly continues to grow by the day).

Most of those user-friendly distributions tend to be based on either Ubuntu or Debian because those two platforms go out of their way to make things easy.

One such distribution that I believe could be the perfect option for those looking to make the jump from Windows is Q4OS.

Q4OS is based on Debian and provides utilities and optimizations to help create an ideal operating system for those who want a desktop operating system that works for them, not against them.