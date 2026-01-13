news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 13, 2026



Quoting: Fastfetch 2.57 System Information Tool Brings COSMIC and Niri Support —

Fastfetch, a widely adopted tool by Linux enthusiasts for showcasing a sleek summary of system information right in the terminal, has just launched version 2.57.

One of the most visible changes in this release is the formal deprecation of support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.x. While compatibility remains available for now, the project explains that these older versions lack proper ANSI escape code support and several APIs required by Fastfetch.

According to devs, maintaining workarounds has increased code complexity, prompting the introduction of a dedicated CMake option, ENABLE_WIN7_COMPAT. Prebuilt Windows binaries distributed via Scoop and Winget are now built without this compatibility layer, targeting Windows 10 version 1607 and newer. Legacy support will be fully removed in version 2.60.