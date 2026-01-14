news
Games: Playing Factorio On A Floppy Disk Cluster, Cooking Pot For Doom, and Vanilla OS vs. Bazzite
-
Hackaday ☛ Playing Factorio On A Floppy Disk Cluster
While a revolutionary storage system for their time, floppy disks are not terribly useful these days. Though high failure rates and slow speeds are an issue, for this project, the key issue is capacity. That’s because [DocJade’s] goal is playing the video game Factorio off floppy disks.
-
Hackaday ☛ Hacking The Krups Cook4Me Smart Cooking Pot For Doom
With more and more kitchen utilities gaining touch screens and capable microcontrollers it’d be inconceivable that they do not get put to other uses as well. To this end [Aaron Christophel] is back with another briefly Doom-less device in the form of the Krups Cook4Me pressure cooking pot with its rather sizeable touch screen and proclaimed smarts in addition to WiFi and an associated smartphone app.
-
ZDNet ☛ Vanilla OS vs. Bazzite: Which immutable Linux distro is right for you?
Immutability has become a buzzword in the Linux world. For an operating system that already enjoys rock-solid security, imagine taking that even further to create an operating system that is almost unbreakable.
With immutability, Linux distributions mount the core of the system as read-only, which means the contents of those directories cannot be changed. So, if you were to unwittingly install a piece of malicious software, it would not be able to make changes to directories like /bin, /sbin, /usr, /lib, and /etc.
That's some pretty high security there.