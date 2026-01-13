The Radxa NX4 integrates an octa-core CPU configuration with four Arm Cortex-A72 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores, paired with an Arm Mali-G52 MC3 GPU supporting OpenGL ES, OpenCL, and Vulkan.

The Gemini 305 is a compact stereo 3D camera developed specifically for robotic wrist mounting. Measuring 42 × 42 × 23 mm, it supports depth and color imaging at distances as short as 4 cm, targeting close-range manipulation, grasping, and object recognition tasks.

The kit uses the RAK3312 WisBlock Core, which combines an Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core microcontroller clocked at up to 240 MHz with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, along with a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver.

Patching, Birds, and Videos

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 13, 2026



Network and/or HV maintenance is set to begin in just over a day from now. Hopefully no timeouts will be encountered. Hopefully. After that we plan to patch everything - kernel included - then reboot.

Aside from that, everything is as usual/normal. The Hi-Dee bird is back today, after an unusual absence yesterday (maybe weather-related). My laptop has now been up for 762 days and I'm tempted to start recording videos again some time later this year (I saw a nice webcam this past Sunday and it reminded me that I have 2 which I can use in tandem). Videos take quite some time to process unless they're batched (several videos recorded in a row), so many topics are required to justify them.

So far this year we've managed to maintain the publication pace we aimed for at the turn of the new year. So we're happy. █

Image source: Another breed of pigeons are actual nuns, cousins in kind to horsemen, barbs, dragoons, finnikins, and runts