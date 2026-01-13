original
Patching, Birds, and Videos
Network and/or HV maintenance is set to begin in just over a day from now. Hopefully no timeouts will be encountered. Hopefully. After that we plan to patch everything - kernel included - then reboot.
Aside from that, everything is as usual/normal. The Hi-Dee bird is back today, after an unusual absence yesterday (maybe weather-related). My laptop has now been up for 762 days and I'm tempted to start recording videos again some time later this year (I saw a nice webcam this past Sunday and it reminded me that I have 2 which I can use in tandem). Videos take quite some time to process unless they're batched (several videos recorded in a row), so many topics are required to justify them.
So far this year we've managed to maintain the publication pace we aimed for at the turn of the new year. So we're happy. █
Image source: Another breed of pigeons are actual nuns, cousins in kind to horsemen, barbs, dragoons, finnikins, and runts