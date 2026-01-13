Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installation

news
Creality Print - 3D slicer for Creality printers - LinuxLinks
Creality Print is a 3D slicer for Creality printers.
Creality Print is originally forked from Orca Slice. In turn, Orca Slicer is forked from Bambu Studio, a fork of PrusaSlicer, a fork of Slic3r.
This is free and open source software.
ReShell - modern shell - LinuxLinks
The ReShell project aims to provide a complete alternative to popular Linux shells such as the sh family (sh, bash, zsh, ksh, …), as well as Windows’ PowerShell and Batch (COMMAND.COM).
It is designed to be as easy to use as possible, and feature many functions that are not available in most shells: functions returning values, lambdas, optional typechecking, nested arrays, complete error handling, etc.
Everything is designed to work out-of-the-box: completion, syntax highlighting, history handling, etc.
This is free and open source software.
PikaTorrent - pick a torrent, stream and download - LinuxLinks
PikaTorrent is billed as a next-generation torrent client offering a beautiful, lightweight, and cross-platform app that you can install on all your devices. PikaTorrent also allows you to stream media, think of it like WebTorrent desktop, but also available on Android & iOS.
This is free and open source software.
FTS - fast local-network file transfers and communication - LinuxLinks
FTS is a lightweight CLI tool and TUI application for fast local-network file transfers and communication.
FTS is designed for local networks and should never be used on public networks without permission.
This is free and open source software.
Musicat - desktop music player - LinuxLinks
Musicat surprised me. It’s already a fairly good music player which will improve a lot with bug-fixing and maturity. Its UI is not to my personal state but it’s perfectly usable. And it offers features you don’t see in other Linux music players such as access to the internet archive, a world map view, and more.
The useful ps_mem tool reports that memory usage is around 117MB which is perfectly respectable.
For the finest GUI-based Linux music players check out this roundup.
SeqTUI - Terminal Alignment Viewer and Toolkit - LinuxLinks
SeqTUI is a fast terminal-based viewer and command-line toolkit for sequences. View, translate, convert (to FASTA), and combine sequences aligned or not — all from the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
mmtui - TUI disk mount manager - LinuxLinks
mmtui is a TUI disk mount manager for TUI file managers for Linux.
This is free and open source software.
Mansnip - navigate through man pages - LinuxLinks
The tool, Mansnip, improves on the standard man command by providing concise, searchable sections from documentation. It intelligently searches through manpages and outputs the snippets relevant to your query as self-contained browsable sections. Simply use it the way you use man, at the command line, followed by your search term(s).
This is free and open source software.