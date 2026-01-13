Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installation

The ReShell project aims to provide a complete alternative to popular Linux shells such as the sh family (sh, bash, zsh, ksh, …), as well as Windows’ PowerShell and Batch (COMMAND.COM).

It is designed to be as easy to use as possible, and feature many functions that are not available in most shells: functions returning values, lambdas, optional typechecking, nested arrays, complete error handling, etc.

Everything is designed to work out-of-the-box: completion, syntax highlighting, history handling, etc.

This is free and open source software.