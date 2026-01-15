Finance: GNU Taler news and KeePassXC woes

The Springer journal "Digital Finance" has recently published "The proposed design of the digital euro: A critical analysis" by Mikolai Gütschow and Bernd Lucke. They describe serious flaws in the digital euro design as proposed by the European Commission and propose GNU Taler as an alternative technology for a potential CBDC with tangible benefits for Europeans.

The text is available under open-access as DOI 10.1007/s42521-025-00171-2. The abstract reads as follows: [...]