news
Finance: GNU Taler news and KeePassXC woes
-
GNU Taler ☛ GNU Taler news: Critical analysis of digital euro published
The Springer journal "Digital Finance" has recently published "The proposed design of the digital euro: A critical analysis" by Mikolai Gütschow and Bernd Lucke. They describe serious flaws in the digital euro design as proposed by the European Commission and propose GNU Taler as an alternative technology for a potential CBDC with tangible benefits for Europeans.
The text is available under open-access as DOI 10.1007/s42521-025-00171-2. The abstract reads as follows: [...]
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Sadly, I can’t recommend KeePassXC anymore
There are two groups who use these tools: those without scruples, and those who feel compelled to. For the brave face they put on for that post justifying it, I fear the KeePassXC maintainers fall in the latter.
The world depends on open source software. It should damn well start acting like it. And yes, I’m putting myself on notice here too.