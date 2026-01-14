Tux Machines

RAKwireless rolls out WisMesh RAK3312 Meshtastic LoRa starter kit

The kit uses the RAK3312 WisBlock Core, which combines an Espressif ESP32-S3 dual-core microcontroller clocked at up to 240 MHz with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE connectivity, along with a Semtech SX1262 LoRa transceiver.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Arti 1.9.0 released: Proxy improvements, relay development, and more.

This release includes some behind-the-scences work on relays and directory authority development, and adds improved support for running with dynamically assigned ports. For example, Arti now accepts proxy.socks_listen = "auto" to configure its SOCKS proxy with an operating-system-assigned port, and writes the assigned port to a structured JSON file in Arti's data directory.

9to5Linux

Thunderbird 147 Adds “Show Full Path” Folder Pane Option for Compact View Modes

Highlights of Thunderbird 147 include a “Show Full Path” folder pane option for compact view modes, a new `mail.useLocalizedFolderNames’ option to toggle special folder name localization, and support for special folders to be localized based on a restricted set of names.

KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing

KDE Plasma 6.6 is packed with lots of goodies, including a new “Plasma Login Manager” display manager, OCR support in Spectacle, the ability to adjust the visual “sharpness” of all content on the screen on distros running Linux kernel 6.19, support for XRandr emulation in KWin, and support for per-DRM-plane color pipelines.

Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More

Coming a year after Wine 10, the Wine 11 release introduces support for the NTSync driver for fast synchronization, Vulkan H.264 decoding, clipboard support in the Wayland driver, initial Vulkan video decoder support in WineD3D, and support for larger page sizes on ARM64 (AArch64).

KDE Plasma 6.5.5 Is Out, Improves Support for Older Valve Index VR Headsets

Coming a little over a month after KDE Plasma 6.5.4, the KDE Plasma 6.5.5 release improves the matching algorithm of KRunner search to prioritize partial matches at the beginning of apps’ names, descriptions, and keywords, when searching for apps.

NVIDIA 580.126.09 Released to Improve Compatibility with Recent Linux Kernels

NVIDIA 580.126.09 is a small update in the NVIDIA 580 series, improving compatibility with recent Linux kernels, adding support for FP16 DRM formats by updating libnvidia-egl-gbm, and fixing a bug that prevented certain display modes that require YUV 4:2:0 subsampling from working.

Firefox 148 Enters Public Beta Testing with Improved Support for Screen Readers

Firefox 148 promises improved support for screen readers accessing mathematical formulas embedded in PDF documents, support for viewer local weather on the New Tab page, and a new “Suggestions from Firefox” option in Search > Address bar settings to get suggestions from the Web related to your search.

MX Linux 25.1 Beta Brings Back Dual-Init Support, Based on Debian 13.3

Based on the recently released Debian 13.3 “Trixie” update, MX Linux 25.1 beta is powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12.63 kernel on the non-AHS images and the Liquorix-flavored Linux kernel 6.18.4 LTS on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) images and the KDE Plasma edition.

Firefox 147 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Firefox 147 include support for Freedesktop.org’s XDG Base Directory Specification, zero-copy hardware-decoded video support on AMD GPUs to improve video playback performance, support for the Safe Browsing V5 protocol, and WebGPU support for all Apple Silicon Macs.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 14, 2026

Large Native Tree Trunk NZ

Updated This Past Day

  1. Shobhit Varshney From IBM Pushing Slop at Large Bank, Another McDonald's Waiting to Happen?
    How long can they get away with phony narratives like "replaced by AI"?
  2. So When Will British Politicians, Police, Government Departments Quit Twitter (X.com)?
    They sure bring constituents there (by being there)
  3. IBM Red Hat Does Not Compete With Microsoft, It's a Microsoft Reseller
    even if employees of Red Hat dislike and distrust Microsoft
  4. Dr. Andy Farnell on Marketing Bad Things Like Slop Using FOMO (Fear of "Being Left Behind")
    many of the same themes we often cover here
  5. IBM Stock Compared to Bitcoin, Fake Articles About IBM Promote Myths About IBM
    The stock moves based on false marketing

    New

  6. Links 13/01/2026: Russia Weaponises Weather Against Civilians, Beijing-Controlled HK Attacks Legal Team of Besieged Critics
    Links for the day
  7. Gemini Links 13/01/2026: Loss of Desire to Produce, Individual Consumption
    Links for the day
  8. Links 13/01/2026: Ubisoft Layoffs, "India IT In Shambles", and Microsoft Chatbot Killing People
    Links for the day
  9. IBM is Not a Leftist Company, the "I" Stands for Imperialism, and Poo Floats to the Top
    Remember that AK is military from both sides of his family
  10. Links 13/01/2026: More Mass Layoffs in GAFAM, Catching Up With Political News of Early January
    Links for the day
  11. Freedom of Speech in the UK (or Freedom of the Press/Expression) and Protection From Adversaries
    undressing people without consent and in very bad taste is not "speech"
  12. Ending the Status Quo at the European Patent Office (EPO) This Year
    Things will continue to get worse as long as the "Digital Majority" stays silent and/or passive
  13. Greenland Ought to Move to GNU/Linux, Not Apple
    GNU/Linux at 4%
  14. If You Care About Freedom, Don't Follow IBM Red Hat (Like Microsoft Novell 20 Years Ago)
    IBM Red Hat and Microsoft don't seem to compete
  15. Red Hat Layoffs, Even of "AI" Staff in India
    This is how companies die
  16. LLM Slop Isn't Replacing Online News, It's Just a Pest That's Gradually Going Away as Money for Slop Runs Out
    Slop likes to talk about itself (like some kind of 'web-cancer')
  17. Not Journalism: Almost 80% of the 'Articles' We Saw About Torvalds and 'Vibe Coding' Are LLM Slop (Sometimes Slop Images)
    The real issue is, Torvalds who created Git as a solution to proprietary prison is entertaining Microsoft's own proprietary prison
  18. EPO People Power - Part XXXIII - Interest From Some European Media, For a Change
    Without it, we'll become another Russian Federation
  19. Just Another Reminder That Microsoft Didn't Deny Mass Layoffs
    Remember that Microsoft never denied this
  20. GNU/Linux Measured at 6% in Réunion This Year
    Population sizes like a million people are nothing to sneeze at
  21. Bluewashing Continues, Red Hat Onboarding Interns in Low-Paid Regions
    It's the end of the second Monday of 2026
  22. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  23. IRC Proceedings: Monday, January 12, 2026
    IRC logs for Monday, January 12, 2026
  24. Gemini Links 13/01/2026: ScottoRang and Outage
    Links for the day
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.

Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More
Wine 11 has been released today as the latest stable version of this free and open-source compatibility layer for running apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.
NVIDIA 580.126.09 Released to Improve Compatibility with Recent Linux Kernels
NVIDIA released today NVIDIA 580.126.09 for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris platforms with a few important changes for those using the production branch version of the graphics driver.
Red Hat / Fedora Project / IBM Leftovers
mostly redhat.com
European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software
FOSS win
Zorin OS says Windows users drove nearly 1M downloads, so I installed it to see why
One Linux distribution in particular has seen a surprising uptick in users, ZorinOS
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS and featuring the latest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!
Auto-cpufreq 3.0 Released With CPU Turbo Controls
Auto-cpufreq 3.0, a CPU speed and power optimizer for Linux
Firefox 147 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 147 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on January 13th, 2026, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and improvements.
Look Closer at "Metaverse" to Understand Where Slop (Misleadingly Marketed as "Intelligence") is Going [original]
The same will happen to what they call "AI"
IceWM 4.0 Window Manager Brings Smarter Navigation and HiDPI Enhancements
IceWM 4.0 is now available, introducing Alt-Tab improvements, live window previews, faster icon rendering, and better HiDPI support
The 'Tone' in Press Coverage Regarding GNU/Linux Has Improved Considerably [original]
If this trend can be maintained, then convincing people to give GNU/Linux a try will be easier
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Thunderbird 147 Adds “Show Full Path” Folder Pane Option for Compact View Modes
After Firefox 147, Mozilla Thunderbird 147 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free email client app that also features chat, addressbook, calendar, and news capabilities.
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux news
today's howtos
many more for today
Kevin Wammer Moves to GNU/Linux
I completely switched to Linux
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Text-based web browsers and Mozilla/Firefox-based browsers
some WWW news
Hugo Blog and Google's Attack on Blogs (Using Slop Hype)
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) news
Security Leftovers
Security related news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
gadgets and more
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Distributions and Operating Systems: "The Distroless Linux Future", Haiku Activity & Contract Report, Init System in Artix Linux, and Fedora GNU/Linux in the Air
4 picks regarding OSes
today's howtos
not so many today
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, LibreOffice Podcast, and Late Night Linux
3 new episodes
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
The KDE Project announced today the release of the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series, a major update that will introduce many new features and improvements.
Patching, Birds, and Videos [original]
So far this year we've managed to maintain the publication pace we aimed for at the turn of the new year
KDE Plasma 6.5.5 Is Out, Improves Support for Older Valve Index VR Headsets
The KDE Project announced today the release of KDE Plasma 6.5.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment series with more bug fixes and UI improvements.
Firefox 148 Enters Public Beta Testing with Improved Support for Screen Readers
With Firefox 147 hitting the stable channel today, Mozilla has promoted the next major version of its open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser, Firefox 148, to the beta channel for public testing.
Android Leftovers
6 hidden Android settings that are quietly destroying your battery life
5 ways Zorin OS makes switching from Windows feel effortless
A lot of these people have been flocking to ZorinOS
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
This is free and open source software
Games: Hytale, The Drifter, DeckWrecking Pirates, and More
9 articles from GamingOnLinux
All-Time High for GNU/Linux in Suriname [original]
Home to almost a million people (or about 700,000)
GNU/Linux Rose to 7% in Israel, Says statCounter [original]
Will it reach 10% by year's end?
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Raspberry Pi Projects and HexOS as a NAS OS
a pair of Valnet articles
Fastfetch 2.57 System Information Tool Brings COSMIC and Niri Support
Fastfetch 2.57 system information tool is out with broader desktop environment detection
Parrot 7.1 Through 7.3 Planned for 2026 as Focus Moves to AI Security
Parrot Linux plans versions 7.1, 7.2, and 7.3 throughout 2026
A Linux Power User Puts SteamOS To Work
The line between a Linux user and a Linux power user is a bit gray, and a bit wide
NixOS: Framework Partnership Announcement
The NixOS Foundation and Framework are officially partnering to improve NixOS support on Framework devices
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installation
This is free and open source software
GNU/Linux Exceeding 4% in Djibouti [original]
Windows is down to 17.9% this year
Linux 6.19-rc5
Drivers dominate (being about two thirds of the rc patch)
Wayland Has Issues, Some Distros Default to Wayland Anyway
a couple of Valnet articles
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Is Coming on February 17th, Here’s What to Expect
KDE Project’s upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series is expected on February 17th, 2026, and it’s packed with many new features and improvements, so let’s take a look at the biggest changes so far.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
João Carrasqueira on His Experience Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux
a pair of recent articles
Ayush Pande on Proxmox With Microsoft's Proprietary Spyware
2 recent articles
Simon Batt on Winux, Ads in the System, Immutable GNU/Linux Distros, Stability, and KDE 1
a handful of recent articles
Games: MAME Emuation, Games in UEFI (Bloat With Bug Doors), and Update of Bazzite
3 stories about gaming
Newly discovered Unix V4 tape
UNIX is sort of back
MX Linux 25.1 Beta Brings Back Dual-Init Support, Based on Debian 13.3
The MX Linux team announced today the general availability of the beta version of the upcoming MX Linux 25.1 release of this Debian-based distribution featuring Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox flavors.
Android Leftovers
I Love Dark Mode On My Android Phone
Microsoft Didn't Deny Mass Layoffs in the Making, The Mainstream Media is Selling Us Land on the Moon [original]
There are '100% Made Up' reports that say Microsoft denied the layoffs
today's leftovers
BSD and GNU/Linux picks
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast and This Week in Linux
2 new episodes
today's howtos
3 howtos
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Coding, and Standards
FOSS and more
Databases: MySQL and PostgreSQL
Database news
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Homelab, and More
Hardware picks
FutureOfGamming.com, Games Playable on the Steam Deck, and Game Jam for Free Software Desktop Games
3 stories about games
Linux Kernel: Linux tc, Linus Torvalds Turns to Slop, Kernel 6.12.64 in EasyOS, and Vizio Trial Delayed
4 stories
Richard M. Stallman Speaks in US College for First Time in 8 Years [original]
11 days from now Richard M. Stallman will give a talk in Georgia
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for today
Stress and Anxiety at Red Hat Today [original]
Red Hat whistleblowers say layoffs are planned
Budgie 10.10 Desktop Environment Released as the First Wayland-Only Version
The Budgie desktop developers announced today the release and general availability of the Budgie 10.10 desktop environment, which is the last update in the Budgie 10 series and the first to go Wayland-only.
Linus Torvalds' AudioNoise Project: A New Era of Coding with Vibe
The implication, according to detractors, is that the hype around AI may be masking deeper quality and accountability issues
3 hidden Linux features that save me hours every week
Linux does not save time politely
I tried out North Korea's leaked OS so you don't have to
I’ve already written about Linux distros I’d avoid at all costs
One of the best Linux distros for Windows users just got a fresh update
The good news is, there are so many Linux distros out there for you to try
Xibo open-source digital signage solution now works with Raspberry Pi 5 thanks to the Arexibo project
Long-time readers of CNX Software may remember that I played around with the Xibo open-source digital signage player many years ago (2011-2012)
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Some Weekly Updates on Tux Machines [original]
This week we celebrate another important milestone
Review: MenuetOS, SparkyLinux with CDE, iDeal OS 2025.12.07
Going into the holiday break I was hoping to try something new or at least something unusual
LMDE 7 Users Get the Cinnamon 6.6 Desktop Environment
Cinnamon 6.6 has landed in LMDE 7
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.5, Linux 6.12.65, Linux 6.6.120, and Linux 6.1.160
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.5 kernel
ArchEX (Arch Linux) Live System with MATE 1.28.2-2 DE, Calamares 3.4.0 and kernel 6.18.2-arch-2-1
After a full system upgrade the Pantheon menu is gone and you can’t get it back
Peropesis 3.1: PHP, dosfstools, pciutils, tgpt, p11-kit, hyfetch
All software distributed in the Peropesis Linux distribution is listed in the bundle page
GNU/Linux in Guam at All-time High [original]
a small Pacific island and military base
Linux Restores Performance on Older PCs and Keeps Them Fast
On affected systems, the most noticeable change is immediate
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles