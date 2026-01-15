news

Quoting: I spent a year on Linux and forgot to miss Windows | The Verge —

It was an overcast January morning in 2025 the day I decided to delete my operating system.

The Ubuntu installer warned me that it would remove everything on my hard drive, permanently wiping the entire Windows 10 installation I’d been running for years at that point. I hesitated for a second — maybe I should just dual-boot? No, I’m going all in! Finally, I hit the button to install Linux. One year later, I still don’t regret that choice. I even resurrected an old Windows 10 laptop by installing Linux on it.

My decision to try out Linux was driven by a growing dislike for modern Windows more than anything else. However, I’ve come to appreciate Linux as more than just an escape from Windows. Linux hasn’t been as intimidating as it’s often made out to be, and I’ve found a lot to love about it, despite (and sometimes because of) its challenges.