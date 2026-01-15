news
HTTP RateLimit and "Mozilla Ventures" on Slop
Tony Finch ☛ HTTP RateLimit headers
There is an IETF draft that aims to standardize RateLimit header fields for HTTP. A RateLimit header in a successful response can inform a client when it might expect to be throttled, so it can avoid 429 Too Many Requests errors. Servers can also send RateLimit headers in 429 errors to make the response more informative.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ How founders are meeting the moment: Lessons from Mozilla Ventures’ 2025 portfolio convening [Ed: Mozilla pushing Ponzi scheme in "AI" clothing]
At Mozilla, we’ve long believed that technology can be built differently — not only more openly, but more responsibly, more inclusively, and more in service of the people who rely on it. As AI reshapes nearly every layer of the internet, those values are being tested in real time.
