news
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
-
DotState - dotfile manager - LinuxLinks
DotState is a terminal-based tool that helps you manage your dotfiles effortlessly.
Whether you’re syncing your configuration across multiple machines or setting up a new development environment, DotState makes it simple, safe, and fast.
This is free and open source software.
Nexus - terminal-based HTTP client for API testing - LinuxLinks
Nexus is a terminal-based HTTP client for API testing built in Rust.
Nexus provides a keyboard-driven interface to help you manage and execute API calls efficiently. All your collections, requests, and configurations are automatically persisted using sled, an embedded database, so your work is saved between sessions.
This is free and open source software.
sif - pentesting (recon/exploitation) suite - LinuxLinks
sif is a modular pentesting toolkit written in Go.
It’s designed to be fast, concurrent, and extensible. Run multiple scan types against targets with a single command.
This is free and open source software.
BCMR - Better Copy Move Remove - LinuxLinks
BCMR is a command-line tool written in Rust that lets you elegantly copy, move, and remove files.
This is free and open source software.
Ladybug - embedded graph database - LinuxLinks
Ladybug is an embedded graph database built for query speed and scalability.
Ladybug is optimized for handling complex analytical workloads on very large databases and provides a set of retrieval features, such as a full text search and vector indices.
This is free and open source software.
hyprsnap - script-based screenshot utility - LinuxLinks
hyprsnap is a unified, script-based screenshot utility designed specifically for the Wayland/Hyprland environment.
It acts as a comprehensive wrapper around existing Wayland tools, providing a seamless workflow. Instead of remembering multiple keybindings or command-line flags for different screenshot modes (window, region, monitor), hyprsnap allows you to press a single key and handle everything through a unified GUI menu.
This is free and open source software.
goradion - command line radio player - LinuxLinks
So, what makes internet radio so appealing? For starters, there are no sign-up or subscription fees, making it accessible to everyone. You can tune into a vast array of stations from around the globe. Whether you’re a fan of classical music, pop, folk, or even news and talk shows, there’s something for everyone, no matter where you are, as long as you have an internet connection. Internet radio covers every format you’d find on traditional broadcast stations, providing endless listening options.
goradion is a TUI internet radio player for Linux. It uses mpv as its playback engine. As its name suggests, it’s written in Go. This is free and unencumbered software released into the public domain.
arcorrust - terminal-based virtual instrument playground - LinuxLinks
arcorrust is a terminal-based virtual instrument playground with real-time synthesis and built-in sequencer.
This is free and open source software.
fotocx - image editing and collection management - LinuxLinks
Fotocx has powerful tools to correct and enhance photos. Images can be altered with special effects, or arranged in a montage with text and creative artwork. Select an object or area within an image (freehand draw, follow edges, flood into matching tones…), apply edit functions, copy and paste, resize, blend, warp, etc. Edit functions have fast feedback using the full image or a selected zoom-in area. View and edit metadata (dates, keywords, titles, descriptions, ratings, location, camera data – any metadata).
Quickly find desired images within a huge collection, based on folder and file names or embedded metadata. Click a marker on a scalable world map to view all photos from that location. Batch functions are available to rename, add/revise metadata, copy/move, resize, convert format.
This is free and open source software.
huey - task queue for Python - LinuxLinks
huey is a task queue written in Python. It has a clean and simple API. redis, sqlite, file-system, or in-memory storage.
This is free and open source software.