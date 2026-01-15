Tux Machines

MSI PRO DP10 A14MG Features 14th-Gen Intel CPUs in a Compact Chassis

The PRO DP10 A14MG series supports 14th-generation Intel desktop processors, ranging from the Intel Core i7-14700 to Core i5-14400, Core i3-14100, and Pentium Gold G7400 models.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Arti 1.9.0 released: Proxy improvements, relay development, and more.

This release includes some behind-the-scenes work on relays and directory authority development, and adds improved support for running with dynamically assigned ports. For example, Arti now accepts proxy.socks_listen = "auto" to configure its SOCKS proxy with an operating-system-assigned port, and writes the assigned port to a structured JSON file in Arti's data directory.

Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 15, 2026

Orion Browser Takes First Step Toward Linux Availability

  
The Orion Browser team has confirmed its first Linux version

 
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing

  
The KDE Project announced today the release of the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series, a major update that will introduce many new features and improvements.

 
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS and featuring the latest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!

 
OBS Studio 32.1 Promises New Audio Mixer and WebRTC Simulcast Support, Beta Out Now

  
OBS Studio 32.1 has entered public beta testing today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming on Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Red Hat Gives You Less and Less Over Time [original]

  
If the future of GNU/Linux is Software Freedom, then this future isn't Red Hat or IBM

 
Attacking People Accomplishes Nothing [original]

  
When people start attacking those who advocate sharing it's not hard to see who the aggressor really is

 
Publishing Originals is Hard [original]

  
Perhaps I underestimated how much time would be occupied or spent with a growing volume of news

 
Small/Mobile Systems: AOSP (Android), Raspberry Pi, and RISC-V

  
some hardware picks

 
Check Point Spreading Fear of Linux, Without Explaining the Real Cause

  
as usual from Check Point

 
Linus Torvalds' AudioNoise Project: A New Era of Coding with Vibe

  
The implication, according to detractors, is that the hype around AI may be masking deeper quality and accountability issues

 
Zorin OS says Windows users drove nearly 1M downloads, so I installed it to see why

  
One Linux distribution in particular has seen a surprising uptick in users, ZorinOS

 
Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More

  
Wine 11 has been released today as the latest stable version of this free and open-source compatibility layer for running apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.

 
Thunderbird 147 Adds “Show Full Path” Folder Pane Option for Compact View Modes

  
After Firefox 147, Mozilla Thunderbird 147 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free email client app that also features chat, addressbook, calendar, and news capabilities.

 
Disable Lock Screen Media Controls in GNOME 49 (Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43)

  
This tutorial shows how to disable the media controls in the lock screen of GNOME 49 desktop in Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and more

 
GNU/Linux Rose to All-Time High in Bolivia This Year [original]

  
Will it be over 5% by year's end?

 
KDE Plasma 6.5.5 Is Out, Improves Support for Older Valve Index VR Headsets

  
The KDE Project announced today the release of KDE Plasma 6.5.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment series with more bug fixes and UI improvements.

 
Try Joplin: Your Open Source Evernote Alternative

  
If you rely heavily on note-taking apps and want to switch from a proprietary to an open-source solution


  
 


 
I'm a creator and my new favorite Linux distro is multimedia perfection - here's why

  
Several Linux distributions are specifically geared towards multimedia creators

 
This distro makes it easy to switch from Windows to Linux - here's how

  
If you're looking to migrate from Windows to Linux

 
5 popular Linux terminal-based file managers—ranked

  
Well, here’s my list of the five best Linux terminal-based file managers and how they rank against one another

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
VirtualBox & kernel driver not installed error

  
Linux. Things work, until they don't

 
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.10

  
This is your friendly reminder that Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” reached the end of its supported life today, January 15th, 2026, and it is no longer supported by Canonical with software and security updates.

 
7 deprecated Linux commands you need to stop using - and what to use instead

  
Certain Linux commands are no longer maintained for a number of reasons

 
GNU/Linux Leaps to All-Time High of 3% in Japan [original]

  
GNU/Linux used to be measured at around 1% in Japan

 
Animals Update [original]

  
The fish have remained healthy since summer

 
LWN: Predictions, 2025 Timeline, Kernel Space, and Technical Advisory Board (TAB)

  
half a dozen articles outside paywall

 
GRUB 2.14 Released with EROFS, Argon2 KDF, and Shim Loader Protocol Support

  
GNU GRUB 2.14 has been released today as a major version for this popular multiboot boot loader that can be found on almost all of today’s GNU/Linux distributions and UNIX-like operating systems.

 
Wireshark 4.6.3 Released with Updated Protocol and Capture File Support

  
Wireshark 4.6.3 has been released today as the third point release to the Wireshark 4.6 series of this popular network protocol analyzer, with support for new and updated capture file and protocol support.

 
Servers and Hi-Dee [original]

  
Today, for the second day in a row, the server exceeds a million requests (this time by 8PM)

 
What to Use Except Ubuntu and Ubuntu-Based Distros [original]

  
There are many fine distros based on Debian and Devuan

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
Mozilla Firefox: Tooling Announcements, Developer Experience, and Firefox Nightly

  
Firefox news

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks, releases

 
Games: Playing Factorio On A Floppy Disk Cluster, Cooking Pot For Doom, and Vanilla OS vs. Bazzite

  
GNU/Linux and other

 
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
mostly from Red Hat's site

 
Debian: Freexian Collaborators Outline, 30,000 FAIme Jobs, and Debian Libre Live 13.3.0

  
3 updates from Debian teams/people

 
Canonical/Ubuntu: ‘Mass Rebuild’ of All Archive Packages, Spring Boot, 'Debloated' Ubuntu for a Fee

  
4 picks for today

 
Praises of Joplin and More

  
Free software coverage right now

 
Early Coverage About Upcoming FOSDEM 2026

  
FOSDEM 2026 about to begin

 
Security and Microsoft Zero-Days Exploited

  
as usual also

 
Android Leftovers

  
Is your Android Phone’s Volume Button Glitching? You’re not Alone, Google Says

 
Our members help secure the future of a free society

  
Three more days: that's how long we have before our deadline to reach our goal of welcoming 100 new FSF associate members

 
Oracle, MySQL, and SQL Server Remain the World’s Most Popular Databases

  
Relational databases continued to dominate enterprise and cloud workloads in 2025

 
Unraid Plans Internal Boot Support and Multiple Arrays for 2026

  
Unraid’s 2026 plans include booting without USB flash drives

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
KDE Ni! OS – Plasma Login Manager teaser

  
I’ve read somewhere that Fedora will be the first distribution to replace SDDM with Dave’s brand new Plasma Login Manager

 
KDE Gear 26.04 release schedule

  
This is the release schedule the release team agreed on

 
Games: "Games For Everyone", Hytale, Winnie's Hole, and More

  
9 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Budgie 10.10 Desktop Environment Released as the First Wayland-Only Version

  
The Budgie desktop developers announced today the release and general availability of the Budgie 10.10 desktop environment, which is the last update in the Budgie 10 series and the first to go Wayland-only.

 
NVIDIA 580.126.09 Released to Improve Compatibility with Recent Linux Kernels

  
NVIDIA released today NVIDIA 580.126.09 for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris platforms with a few important changes for those using the production branch version of the graphics driver.

 
Red Hat / Fedora Project / IBM Leftovers

  
mostly redhat.com

 
Kevin Wammer Moves to GNU/Linux

  
I completely switched to Linux

 
European Commission issues call for evidence on Free/Libre Software

  
FOSS win

 
Text-based web browsers and Mozilla/Firefox-based browsers

  
some WWW news

 
Hugo Blog and Google's Attack on Blogs (Using Slop Hype)

  
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) news

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security related news

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
gadgets and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Distributions and Operating Systems: "The Distroless Linux Future", Haiku Activity & Contract Report, Init System in Artix Linux, and Fedora GNU/Linux in the Air

  
4 picks regarding OSes

 
today's howtos

  
not so many today

 
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, LibreOffice Podcast, and Late Night Linux

  
3 new episodes

 
Patching, Birds, and Videos [original]

  
So far this year we've managed to maintain the publication pace we aimed for at the turn of the new year

 
Firefox 148 Enters Public Beta Testing with Improved Support for Screen Readers

  
With Firefox 147 hitting the stable channel today, Mozilla has promoted the next major version of its open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser, Firefox 148, to the beta channel for public testing.

 
Android Leftovers

  
6 hidden Android settings that are quietly destroying your battery life

 
5 ways Zorin OS makes switching from Windows feel effortless

  
A lot of these people have been flocking to ZorinOS

 
Auto-cpufreq 3.0 Released With CPU Turbo Controls

  
Auto-cpufreq 3.0, a CPU speed and power optimizer for Linux

 
Firefox 147 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

  
Mozilla has published today the final builds of the Firefox 147 open-source web browser ahead of its official unveiling on January 13th, 2026, so it’s time to take a look at the new features and improvements.

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is free and open source software

 
Games: Hytale, The Drifter, DeckWrecking Pirates, and More

  
9 articles from GamingOnLinux

 
All-Time High for GNU/Linux in Suriname [original]

  
Home to almost a million people (or about 700,000)

 
GNU/Linux Rose to 7% in Israel, Says statCounter [original]

  
Will it reach 10% by year's end?

 
Raspberry Pi Projects and HexOS as a NAS OS

  
a pair of Valnet articles

 
Look Closer at "Metaverse" to Understand Where Slop (Misleadingly Marketed as "Intelligence") is Going [original]

  
The same will happen to what they call "AI"

 
Fastfetch 2.57 System Information Tool Brings COSMIC and Niri Support

  
Fastfetch 2.57 system information tool is out with broader desktop environment detection

 
Parrot 7.1 Through 7.3 Planned for 2026 as Focus Moves to AI Security

  
Parrot Linux plans versions 7.1, 7.2, and 7.3 throughout 2026

 
IceWM 4.0 Window Manager Brings Smarter Navigation and HiDPI Enhancements

  
IceWM 4.0 is now available, introducing Alt-Tab improvements, live window previews, faster icon rendering, and better HiDPI support

 
A Linux Power User Puts SteamOS To Work

  
The line between a Linux user and a Linux power user is a bit gray, and a bit wide

 
NixOS: Framework Partnership Announcement

  
The NixOS Foundation and Framework are officially partnering to improve NixOS support on Framework devices

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installation

  
This is free and open source software

 
GNU/Linux Exceeding 4% in Djibouti [original]

  
Windows is down to 17.9% this year

 
The 'Tone' in Press Coverage Regarding GNU/Linux Has Improved Considerably [original]

  
If this trend can be maintained, then convincing people to give GNU/Linux a try will be easier

 
Linux 6.19-rc5

  
Drivers dominate (being about two thirds of the rc patch)

 
Wayland Has Issues, Some Distros Default to Wayland Anyway

  
a couple of Valnet articles

 
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Is Coming on February 17th, Here’s What to Expect

  
KDE Project’s upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series is expected on February 17th, 2026, and it’s packed with many new features and improvements, so let’s take a look at the biggest changes so far.

 
João Carrasqueira on His Experience Moving From Windows to GNU/Linux

  
a pair of recent articles

 
Ayush Pande on Proxmox With Microsoft's Proprietary Spyware

  
2 recent articles

 
Simon Batt on Winux, Ads in the System, Immutable GNU/Linux Distros, Stability, and KDE 1

  
a handful of recent articles

 
Games: MAME Emuation, Games in UEFI (Bloat With Bug Doors), and Update of Bazzite

  
3 stories about gaming

 
Newly discovered Unix V4 tape

  
UNIX is sort of back

 
MX Linux 25.1 Beta Brings Back Dual-Init Support, Based on Debian 13.3

  
The MX Linux team announced today the general availability of the beta version of the upcoming MX Linux 25.1 release of this Debian-based distribution featuring Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox flavors.