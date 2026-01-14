news
Canonical/Ubuntu: ‘Mass Rebuild’ of All Archive Packages, Spring Boot, 'Debloated' Ubuntu for a Fee
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 Undergoes ‘Mass Rebuild’ of All Archive Packages
A 'mass rebuild' of packages in the Ubuntu 26.04 archive packages is underway to ensure wider available of architecture variants, frame pointers and ELF metadata.
Ubuntu ☛ Deploy your Spring Boot application to production
In this article we walk through the steps required to deploy a Spring Boot application to production using Juju and Kubernetes. The goal is to showcase the integration of the application with essential services like PostgreSQL for database management and Traefik for ingress control.
Linuxiac ☛ Canonical Launches Minimal Ubuntu Pro for Secure Cloud Deployments [Ed: Canonical: Make Ubuntu Bloated (Debian With Snaps), Then Sell the 'Debloated' Version for a Fee
What exactly are these images? Let me clarify right away that this is not the typical Ubuntu OS. Minimal Ubuntu Pro builds on Canonical’s Minimal Ubuntu images, which strip the operating system down to the essential components required to boot and connect.
Canonical ☛ Minimal Ubuntu Pro: lean images backed by enterprise-grade security
The security landscape is growing continually in complexity. Whatever industry you work in, your organization has to contend with evolving threats and ever-stricter compliance requirements, whilst at the same time facing pressure to build fast and scale smart. This is especially true when innovating on the public cloud.
Minimal Ubuntu Pro is built to help you meet those challenges.