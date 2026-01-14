news
today's howtos
-
Chris ☛ You Need A Kitchen Slide Rule
-
UNIXdigest ☛ How to change the init system in Artix GNU/Linux to Dinit
In this small tutorial I am going to show you how you can change the init system on Artix GNU/Linux from e.g. OpenRC or runit to Dinit.
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Install ZFS on Ubuntu 26.04
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Disable Apparmor on Ubuntu 26.04
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Open Firewall Ports on Ubuntu 26.04
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Enable Firewall In Terminal on Ubuntu 26.04
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Apache Cassandra on Ubuntu (26.04, 24.04, 22.04)
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Apache Maven on Rocky GNU/Linux (10, 9, 8)
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Node.js on Rocky GNU/Linux (10, 9, 8)
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Perl on Rocky GNU/Linux (10, 9, 8)
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub CLI on Rocky GNU/Linux (10, 9, 8)
-
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Morphosis on Debian 13
Document conversion shouldn’t require complex command-line operations or expensive proprietary software. Morphosis brings elegant, straightforward document conversion to Debian 13 through a modern graphical interface that handles everything from Markdown files to PDFs with just a few clicks.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Thunderbird Mail on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Managing email efficiently remains a critical task for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Thunderbird Mail, Mozilla’s free and open-source email client, offers a robust solution for Rocky GNU/Linux 10 users seeking reliable email management. This comprehensive guide walks through multiple installation methods, configuration steps, and best practices for deploying Thunderbird on Rocky GNU/Linux 10 “Red Quartz.”
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install TypeScript on Debian 13
TypeScript has transformed the way developers write JavaScript applications. By adding static typing to JavaScript, TypeScript catches errors before they reach production, improves code maintainability, and enhances developer productivity through better IDE support and autocomplete features. If you’re running Debian 13 (Trixie), you’re working with one of the most stable and reliable GNU/Linux distributions available.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenCV on Debian 13
OpenCV transforms how developers approach computer vision tasks. This powerful open-source library processes images, analyzes videos, and powers machine learning applications across countless projects worldwide. Whether you’re building facial recognition systems, automating quality control in manufacturing, or developing autonomous navigation solutions, mastering OpenCV installation on Debian 13 is your first critical step.
-